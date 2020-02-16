'United by Emotion' to be Tokyo Olympic Games motto

The Tokyo Organising Committee of the Olympic and Paralympic Games (Tokyo 2020) on Monday revealed the official Games motto, “United by Emotion.”

The motto emphasizes the power of sport to bring together people from diverse backgrounds of every kind and allow them to connect and celebrate in a way that reaches beyond their differences, the committee said. "The motto encapsulates the Games vision, capturing the essence of the ideas and concepts that the host city wishes to share with the world. 'United by Emotion' expresses the hope that the spectators, volunteers, and athletes from over 200 National Olympic Committees and the Refugee Olympic Team gathering in Tokyo this summer, as well as the billions watching on television and online across the globe, will come together and understand that there is more that unites than divides them.

Tokyo 2020 has also created a concept video featuring Japanese tennis star Naomi Osaka to share the key messages behind the Tokyo 2020 Games Motto with the world.

The Games Motto will be displayed—in English only—in a variety of environments and applications, such as at competition venues, on city street decorations and on licensed goods. It will also feature in digital media, ensuring worldwide attention.

