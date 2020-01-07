2nd Paralympic Games ticket lottery to start Jan 15

The Tokyo Organising Committee of the Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games on Tuesday announced that applications for participation in the second lottery for sales of Paralympic Games tickets will be accepted from residents of Japan during the period of Jan 15–29.

A record 3.1 million tickets were requested during the first Paralympic Games ticket lottery. In view of the unprecedented demand, this second lottery represents their best chance to obtain tickets for the Paralympics Games.

During the Paralympic Games, which run from Aug 25 until Sept 6, 22 sports and 539 events will be contested by a record 4,400 athletes.

Tickets for all sports are being offered at affordable prices, with the aim of encouraging people to attend with their family and friends. Seats at competitive events will be priced from just 900 yen and will cost no more than 7,000 yen. Tickets for the opening and closing ceremonies will cost from 8,000 yen up to 150,000 yen.

The most popular sports are spread throughout the Games so spectators can enjoy the dramatic highs and lows from beginning to end. Overall, events have been scheduled at times that will make them easier for families with children to attend and that will enable the maximum number of people overall to experience them.

Tickets for athletics, which saw Japan win 13 medals at the 2019 World Para Athletics Championships held in Dubai, including three gold, three silver, and seven bronze, will range in price from 2,000 yen to 6,500 yen.

Tickets for Paralympic swimming events at Tokyo 2020 will cost between 2,000 yen and 7,000 yen.

Residents of Japan must apply for tickets online via the Tokyo 2020 Official Ticket Website. All prices and the full schedule for all 539 medal events are available there.

Pre-registration via the TOKYO 2020 ID portal is necessary to enter the lottery; this can be done at https://id.tokyo2020.org/. The lottery results will be announced on Feb 18, with payments due by March 2.

Should they not be successful in this second lottery, residents of Japan will still be able to purchase tickets during the last phase of ticket sales, which will commence in the spring of 2020.

Overseas Residents

People living outside of Japan will be able to purchase tickets through Authorised Ticket Resellers (ATRs). ATRs have the exclusive right to sell Games tickets in agreed countries and regions. The sales launch date in each territory may vary depending on each ATR’s sales plans and schedules.

To learn more about the ticket sales schedule in their own country or region, overseas residents can visit their respective ATR’s website; details of these can be found at https://ticket.tokyo2020.org/paralympic/Home/ATRList?culture=en-us

