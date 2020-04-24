Newsletter Signup Register / Login
2020 tokyo olympics

IOC to allocate $25 million for costs related to Tokyo Games delay

GENEVA

The International Olympic Committee said Friday it will allocate an extra $25.3 million to national Olympic committees and athletes to help them navigate the one-year postponement of the Tokyo Games.

According to a statement by the IOC, $10.3 million will be available to national Olympic committees to cover additional costs that they may sustain due to the postponement, including travel expenses and accommodation.

The IOC release said the funds will be available to NOCs "based on their application" without giving detail about what criteria must be met.

In addition, $15 million will be dedicated to a program that allows 1,600 athletes from 185 countries to receive funding to prepare for the games next year.

The one-year delay of the 2020 Summer Games was announced on March 24 in response to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The Olympics, which were originally scheduled to open on July 24, will now take place between July 23 and Aug. 8, 2021, followed by the Paralympics from Aug 24 to Sept 5.

