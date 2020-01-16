Olympic rings arrive in Tokyo Bay

The Olympic rings have arrived in Tokyo. They sailed into Tokyo Bay on Friday on a barge and will stay there until the Olympics open on July 24 and close on Aug. 9.
The blue, black, red, yellow, and green rings will be replaced after that by the symbol for the Paralympics Games, which open on Aug. 25.
The symbol for the Paralympics is called “agitos,”which resembles three brush strokes in red, blue, and green. The word in Latin means "I move."
The five Olympic rings are gigantic. They stand 15.3 meters high and are 32.6 meters from end to end.
“We decided to install the Olympic rings at this time because we wanted to do it first thing in the Olympic year," said Kenichi Kimura, an Olympic official with the Tokyo Metropolitan Government.
The location of the rings in Tokyo Bay is the Odaiba Marine Park, which is the venue for triathlon and distance swimming. The venue is a made-for television location, with a view across the water of the Tokyo skyline and the Tokyo's Rainbow bridge.
Many of Tokyo's venues are located around the bay.
The rings will be the center of attention on Jan 24 when Tokyo will note its six-months-to-go milestone with a fireworks display.© Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
3 Comments
Login to comment
sensei258
They're just going to leave them sitting on a nasty-looking barge? They should hang them from the side of the bridge.
sensei258
Odaiba Marine Park, which is the venue for triathlon and distance swimming. It's also the venue for E coli and the smell of raw sewage. But the athletes will be given a series of inoculations before competing, and will be participating in full body hazmat suits.
wanderlust
And woe betide anyone who tries to copy the 5 rings logo. The IOC tried to prosecute a little old lady shopkeeper in the UK for knitting 5 coloured rings to hang in her shop window.