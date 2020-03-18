Plane leaves Japan for Greece to collect Olympic flame

A plane sporting Tokyo 2020 livery departed Haneda International Airport on Wednesday bound for Athens to collect the Olympic flame, but there was no delegation from organizers onboard due to concerns about the coronavirus pandemic.
Tokyo 2020 said it chose not to send the high-level delegation, which was originally set to include organizing committee president Yoshiro Mori and Olympics minister Seiko Hashimoto, to Greece due to the coronavirus.
The flu-like virus has killed more than 7,500 people and brought sport to a standstill around the world.
Japan's ambassador to Greece will receive the flame at a handover ceremony, organizers said. Lower-level Tokyo 2020 officials who travelled to Greece last week will accompany the flame back to Japan.
Some 20 airline and airport staff waved the Boeing 787 off with very little fanfare at the airport, which was almost empty as travel restrictions aimed at stopping the spread of the virus have lead to widespread flight cancellations.
Named Tokyo 2020 Go, the aircraft is being operated jointly by Japan Airlines (JAL) and All Nippon Airways (ANA).
The Olympic flame will arrive on Japanese soil on Friday at Matushima air base in Miyagi Prefecture and be greeted by another low key ceremony.
Despite sporting events being cancelled across the world in response to the coronavirus outbreak, Olympics organizers maintain the Games will start as planned on July 24.
The International Olympic Committee said on Tuesday that it does not plan any "drastic" decisions about the Games, saying it remains fully committed to the event being staged in four months' time despite the global spread of the coronavirus.© Thomson Reuters 2020
Brian Wheway
Is this not a total waste of fuel? since no organisers and top ranking officials will be flying on the plane and non on its returning journey , why couldn't this be brought back on a scheduled plane?
TigersTokyoDome
Nobody's coming back with the flame. Japan just announced a 14 day quarantine. Just roll it down the steps.
JonathanJo
I'd be more worried about all those people standing next to each other in the photo.
TARA TAN KITAOKA
Look, the olympic fame run was halted 3 quaters way through the run. Why are the japanese people doing ???.
is Greece excluded fro the corona virus ???.
FourIce
Officials want to go on with the Olympics but afraid of the virus. Isn’t this a conflicting message?!!!
And why waste fuel and time? A lighter from Daiso would be enough, isn’t it?
Chip Star
It’s a great idea to keep pumping money into something that isn’t going to happen in August.
marcelito
Will the flame be quarantined for 14 days too?
Luddite
More insensitive and insulting behaviour towards those people and countries dealing with the consequences of Covid19. Not to mention a colossal waste of money. Lack of social distancing in the photo isn't helpful neither.