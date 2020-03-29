Tokyo Olympic organizers eye July 2021 for start of Games: reports

Tokyo Olympics organizers are eyeing July 2021 as a start date for the postponed Games, Japanese media reported Sunday, following the historic decision to delay the event due to the coronavirus.
Given the ongoing pandemic and need for preparation time, the most likely plan would be for the Games to begin on July 23, 2021, public broadcaster NHK said, citing sources within the organizing panel.
It came after Tokyo Gov Yuriko Koike raised the idea on Friday of moving the event to a less hot and humid time of year.
She argued that this would make marathons and other races easier to endure, meaning they could be held in the capital instead of Sapporo city, where the International Olympic Committee (IOC) had decided to move them.
The Tokyo 2020 team led by Yoshiro Mori is currently discussing possible dates with the IOC, according to the Asahi Shimbun newspaper.
On Saturday, Mori told a Japanese TV station that "some kind of conclusion" would be reached within a week.
The Olympics were scheduled to open on July 24 this year with the Paralympics on Aug 25, but Japan announced last week it had secured agreement from the IOC to postpone the Games -- a decision unprecedented in peacetime.
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said they would be held in around a year instead as a testament to humanity's victory over the pandemic.
The decision had been seen to open options for Tokyo, with IOC chief Thomas Bach saying that "all the options are on the table" and rescheduling "is not restricted just to the summer months".
Meanwhile, NHK said the Olympic flame would be displayed for a month at the J-Village sports complex in Fukushima, which was used as a base camp for thousands of relief workers in radiation protection suits during the 2011 nuclear disaster.© 2020 AFP
16 Comments
stickman1760
Seriously, nobody cares about the Tokyo Olympics right now. We’ve got more important things to worry about
Tora
That is IF Coronavirus is done and dusted by then!
Even if it IS over, it's going to be an absolute logistical nightmare to get it all up and going smoothly. And, do you think that people (especially from overseas) are going to suddenly be in the mood to cram into Tokyo so soon after having been through some kind of restrictions of movement for months on end prior to the games?
I am trying to be positive, I really am......
Fuzzy
Exactly one year later than originally planned. Clearly they have spent a lot of time thinking about this and taken all factors into consideration when deciding on this date.
Kitchener Leslie
You know, with Mori, the more I learn about that guy, the more I don't care for him.
Spitfire
What is wrong with these people?
I bet nearly everyone in Tokyo hates these games by now or they will do if Corona hits big time over here.
The only ones who care about whether they held are the ones who are dining at the Olympic trough.
Someone on here yesterday or the day before commented that the games should be taken away from Tokyo for the country's gross/criminal negligence in putting the games ahead of their people's well-being.
Sps-Blaka
It came after Tokyo Gov Yuriko Koike raised the idea on Friday of moving the event to a less hot and humid time of year.
I think they've got seriously short memories! Just in July 2018 we had a devastating heatwave.... They have a golden opportunity to move it to a cooler, less humid time but they know better (as usual!).
Here's a link from the Japan Times published on the 19th July 2018:
https://www.japantimes.co.jp/news/2018/07/19/national/tokyo-emergency-personnel-respond-record-number-calls-amid-heat-wave/#.XoBQhYgzaM8
yildiray
Do we still get those 4-day weekends scheduled for the 2020 Olympic start and end dates? That’s the only Olympic related news I care about...
Do the hustle
If that’s their plan they had better get their crap together and start getting serious about social distancing and closing public venues in order to slow the spread of COVID-19. If they don’t, the Tokyo Olympics could be postponed until 2030.
Moskollo
Seriously this is not the issue the government need to focus on, we need a coherent testing system to find people with covid 19, not worry about hosting beach volleyball and equestrian. Priorities abe!!??
tamanegi
Prophet and Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said they would be held in around a year instead as a testament to humanity's victory over the pandemic.
Punctual Plum
Mori makes me feel ill. Just looking at him gives me the creeps.
Derek Grebe
Great. So even if the pandemic is over by then, we will still get hundreds of heatstroke victims.
I would love to know how much we are paying the Olympic Thinktank to sit around in meetings and restaurants until the decision to do exactly the same thing on exactly the same dates exactly one year later is announced.
Brian Wheway
I feel vey sorry for the people that were traveling to see the games, since they moved the marathon to Hokkaido, late in the day, all of the people that had booked flights and accommodation had to rebook everything, I am sure quite a few people did this, and now its all be canceled, only to rebook arrangements again, I think this is going to push quite a few people to the point of not bothering, as they have been messed around so much already. And what is the point of displaying the flame in Fukushima ? its blinking miles away from Tokyo and Kyoto, let alown Hiroshima, so why don't they just extinguish the flame and start it again next year, or keep the flame on tick over until 2021?, because they will have to send another aircraft to Greece to restart it all again, as we all know an empty aircraft was flown to Greece and back with no one on board ( other than the pilots and crew) and what a waste of fuel that was.
Tora
@Punctual plum
Mori looks really ill. Just looking at him gives me the feeling that his days are numbered.
There, I fixed it for you.
Do the hustle
I’m not sure why so many posts are demanding more testing. Testing is only necessary for people with cold or flu symptoms. People need to distance themselves from others and keep their hands cleaned and sanitized. That is all that is necessary to stop the spread of the virus. Wearing a mask makes you more likely to pick up the virus because they create the perfect environment for a virus to thrive and wearing rubber gloves makes you more likely to spread the virus by contact. Masks should only be worn by people with symptoms, who should be in hospital anyway. Gloves should only be worn by medical workers in contact with the virus.
LunarTuner
On the blower to folks in NZ today, they are getting news reports that the 4 week lockdown will most likely be continued into May and perhaps June, NZers also getting general info that overseas travel might not be possible for the next 12months or even longer...so might be a bit of a push to get Olympics out of the way in July if most countries are on this timeframe...
Priorities need to sorted, start social distancing and start getting your home kitted for impending lockdown if and when it come to fruition. Live long and Prosper :)
smithinjapan
Didn't take them long to squander the good chance they were given. Yes, let's throw it, once again, in the middle of summer when people will die from the heat. Corona just wasn't enough. They had a perfect chance to reschedule and they blew it... again. Well done, Japan!