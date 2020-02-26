Tokyo organizers, government go on the offensive over virus threat

Tokyo Olympic organizers and the Japanese government went on the offensive Wednesday after a senior IOC member said the 2020 Games were being threatened by the spread of a viral outbreak, with their fate probably decided in the next three months.
Tokyo organizing committee CEO Toshiro Muto abruptly called a news conference late Wednesday afternoon to address comments from former International Olympic Committee vice president Dick Pound in an interview with The Associated Press.
"Our basic thoughts are that we will go ahead with the Olympic and Paralympic Games as scheduled," Muto said, speaking in Japanese. "For the time being, the situation of the coronavirus infection is, admittedly, difficult to predict, but we will take measures such that we'll have a safe Olympic and Paralympic Games."
The viral outbreak that began in China has infected more than 80,000 people and killed more than 2,700 globally. China has reported 2,715 deaths among 78,064 cases on the mainland. Five deaths in Japan have been attributed to the virus.
Pound has been a member of the IOC since 1978, serving two terms as vice president, and was the founding president of the World Anti-Doping Agency. He has served 13 years longer than IOC president Thomas Bach. He also represented Canada as a swimmer at the Olympics.
"You could certainly go to two months out if you had to," Pound told the AP in a telephone interview from his home in Montreal. "By and large you're looking at a cancellation. This is the new war, and you have to face it. In and around there folks are going to have to say: 'Is this under sufficient control that we can be confident of going to Tokyo or not?'''
Pound was speaking as a rank-and-file member and not part of the IOC's present leadership, but his opinions are often sought in IOC circles.
"That the end of May is the time-limit, we have never thought of this or heard of such a comment," Muto said. "So when we asked about this we received a response saying that is not the position of the IOC."
The IOC has repeatedly said the Tokyo Games will go ahead and has said it is following the advice of the World Health Organization, a United Nations agency.
Japanese virologist Dr. Hitoshi Oshitani, who formerly worked for the WHO, said last week he could not forecast what the situation would be in five months.
The Olympics open on July 24 with 11,000 athletes, followed by the Paralympics on Aug. 25 with 4,400 athletes.
Australian IOC member John Coates, who heads the inspection team for Tokyo, pointed out that the IOC has an emergency fund of about $1 billion to operate if any Olympics are called off.
"The games aren't being canceled," Coates was quoted as saying in the Sydney Morning Herald newspaper. "But if the games were canceled then the IOC is in the position to continue to fund the member sports and NOCs (national Olympic committees). But there is no plans to cancel the games."
He added: "We have canceled the games in the past at war time ... It's just a matter of monitoring how this plays out."
At a government task force meeting Wednesday on the virus outbreak, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said he was asking organizers to cancel or postpone major sports or cultural events over the next two weeks.
"The next one-to-two weeks is extremely important for the prevention of the escalation of the infection," Abe said. "We ask organizers to cancel, postpone or scale down the size of such events."
He did not name specific events but said he was speaking about nationwide events that attract large crowds.
The three-month window also goes for sponsors and television broadcasters who need to firm up planning. Not to mention travelers, athletes and fans with 7.8 million tickets available for the Olympics and 2.3 million for the Paralympics.
As the games draw near, Pound said: "A lot of things have to start happening. You've got to start ramping up your security, your food, the Olympic Village, the hotels. The media folks will be in their building their studios."
Muto declined to speculate about the future condition of the virus.
"I don't think I can talk based on presumptions over what might happen months ahead," Muto said. "The Prime Minister has announced measures to be taken over the next two weeks and so we, too, are taking that into consideration. The biggest problem would be if this novel coronavirus infections spreads far and wide, so the most important thing to do is to take measures to prevent that from happening."
He also said the torch relay would go ahead. It is to start in Japan on March 26 in Fukushima prefecture, located 250 kilometers (150 miles) northeast of Tokyo.
"We absolutely do not think of canceling (the torch relay)," Muto said. "We'd like to think about how to implement it while preventing the spread of infection, including scaling down, or other ways."
Olympics Minister Seiko Hashimoto, speaking in parliament on Wednesday, said "we believe it is necessary to make a worst case scenario in order to improve our operation to achieve success."
Olympics Minister Seiko Hashimoto, speaking in parliament on Wednesday, said "we believe it is necessary to make a worst case scenario in order to improve our operation to achieve success."

She added plans were being made "so that we can safely hold the Tokyo Olympics."
macv
complete idiots
macv
Pound is a former IOC vice-president and a member since 1978, and was the founding president of the World Anti-Doping Agency. - sounds very much like a dope to me
rainyday
So....having an impressive and relevant resume and making fairly reasonable comments about things in your area of expertise makes someone a dope to you?
gogogo
Title is misleading, the article says they will decide in May.
Patricia Yarrow
What a lame photo. Five white face masks. Who knows who is behind them? They are too afraid to even remove them for a photo? This is how they want to be remembered? Not to mention: masks are ineffective. Go wash your hands instead.
kokontozai
By the way, is it safe to hold the presidential caucuses ? I heard that CDC doesn't have enough test kits at all. Hawaii Sen. Brian Schatz asked the Japan embassy if Japan can provide test kits to Hawaii, according to Hawaii Public Radio.
Do the hustle
No doubt the games will go ahead, but I doubt if they will go ahead ‘as planned’.
Sh1mon M4sada
If they are serious about doing well despite covid-19 uncertainties, I would imagine they are running out of time now or very soon.
I'm thinking all support staff must be tested and commence their quarantine NOW, commencethen be isolated in a village of their own until the games finish?
Like wise they need to start requesting partcipating nations to begin their own quarantine.
There's also suppliers, partners etc...
I truly hope this doesn't turn into another Diamond Princess.
FourIce
It's all about money and fame, not about people. We still have 3 months to go anyway for any decision.
JCosplay
@rainyday OK, do you not understand the definition of the word “joke”?
JCosplay
So this Richard Pound guy was basically the one responsible for this hysteria regarding whether or not the Olympics will be canceled?
Oh wait, that’s inaccurate. It was more like the media’s hysteria and sensationalism regarding the issue that was really responsible for it. And yeah, I understand what he was saying and why he said it, so I don’t wanna beat up on this guy too much.
Wobot
Exactly, that headline needs changing asap...
Now everyone has to wait until that deadline
theFu
Perhaps by May, China will have their outbreak under control, so all the Chinese tourists will be able to travel? If they cancel too early, that money is gone immediately and the cities, hotels, airlines, restaurants who have spent lots of money in preparation won't have any chance of recouping those outlays.
Of course, nobody wants anyone to die related to the Olympics. It is about the money AND it should be. The Olympics is a business.
Jeff Huffman
In all likelihood, it will have run its course everywhere by late Spring, save for China and Iran, perhaps. Like the flu virus, the coronavirus thrives in colder and drier environments.
Tora
Just woke up to see that cases being confirmed all over the place, with Europe being hit particularly hard. Panic, confusion and fear everywhere. See what happens when you start testing? Yet the WHO still refuses to use the "P" word.
To the IOC: Just cancel already. This is beyond stupid political games now, and it's embarrassing you as an organisation.
Alternatively, Japan should prepare to hold the Olympics for just Japanese athletes, since nobody else will come. Airlines will still fly to Japan (of course). Just they'll be empty.
To the inevitable troll replies about how there are only 0.000002 cases per million (those are positives for very low number of tested cases by the way):
It doesn't matter though. It's all about perceptions now, isn't it? And the Japanese handling of this crisis has been absolutely appalling from day 1.