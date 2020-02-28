Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Stadium seats are empty during the Korean Basketball League between Incheon Electroland Elephants and Anyang KGC clubs in Incheon, South Korea, on Wednesday. Photo: Yonhap via AP
Media giant Discovery insured against Olympic disruption

NEW YORK

Baseball and basketball played before empty stands. Soccer leagues delayed matches. Clubs left out of Asian competitions or matches were forced to relocate.

And the rapidly spreading virus that has infected more than 81,000 people globally and left more than 2,750 dead, mostly in China, continues to threaten the Tokyo Olympics which begin July 24.

One of the biggest rights holders of the Olympics, media giant Discovery Inc, said Thursday it had insurance to protect itself from a loss of revenue if the Olympics don't proceed. The company discussed the prospect of the games being canceled during an earnings call to reassure investors.

“We continue to work very closely with the IOC and follow their lead,” said Jean-Briac Perrette, president of Discovery International. “If the event doesn't happen … it won't be an adverse impact on our financials.”

Earlier this week, International Olympic Committee veteran Dick Pound warned that the Tokyo Games could be canceled because of the coronavirus, saying a decision could be needed by late May.

Discovery says is in contact with the World Health Organization as well as Olympic organizers.

“We continuously monitor any potential situations and take all steps required to ensure the well-being of staff,” the company said in a statement. "We have full confidence that our partners, together with the relevant authorities, will take any measures necessary.”

