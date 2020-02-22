Newsletter Signup Register / Login
2020 tokyo olympics

China to play 'home' Olympic women's soccer qualifier in Sydney due to virus

0 Comments
SYDNEY

The Asian Football Confederation said Friday that China's scheduled home match against South Korea in the final round of qualifying for the Tokyo Olympics will be held in Sydney due to concern over the China virus.

The Chinese women's team has remained in Australia since last week's 1-1 draw with Australia which meant China would play South Korea in a two-match contest.

China and South Korea will first meet in Yongin, near Seoul, on March 6, followed by a March 11 match in western Sydney.

Australia's two playoff matches against Vietnam will take place on the same dates, with the team's home leg set for McDonald Jones Stadium in Newcastle north of Sydney.

The winners of the semifinals will advance to the Tokyo Games along with hosts Japan.

A viral outbreak that began in China has infected more than 76,000 people globally. The World Health Organization has named the illness COVID-19, referring to its origin late last year and the coronavirus that causes it. More than 2,200 have died.

© Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

Top things to do in Mie Prefecture

A guide to traveling in central Japan

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Families

Air Travel With Kids: The Keys To A Successful Flight

Savvy Tokyo

Outdoors

Miura Kaigan Cherry Blossom Festival

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Women's Issues

In Japan, One Size Does Not Fit All Women

Savvy Tokyo

Careers

Inspiring Organizations To Embrace Sustainability In Japan With Tove Kinooka

Savvy Tokyo

Top Jobs in Japan with No Japanese Required – Week 7, 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

A Trip to Niigata’s Phallic Shoki Festival

GaijinPot Blog

Outdoors

Tojinbo Cliffs

GaijinPot Travel