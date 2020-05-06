Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Cost-cutting: More than 30 at USOPC take severance

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo

More than 30 workers at the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee have accepted voluntary severance packages as part of the federation's attempt to trim up to 20% of its expenses in response to shortfalls caused by COVID-19.

Furloughs and involuntary layoffs are expected to begin as soon as next week.

CEO Sarah Hirshland told the staff of plans to make all the cuts by the end of May. In an offer presented to them last week, employees were offered severance packages that gave two weeks' pay for every year of service, along with a cash payment to cover health insurance over the span of the severance period.

Among those accepting the severance were marketing director Brian Gordon, who confirmed his departure on social media.

