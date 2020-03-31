Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Decision on Olympics tickets still under discussion, says Tokyo Games committee

TOKYO

A top official from the Tokyo Olympics organizing committee on Monday said that a decision on the status of tickets purchased for the 2020 Games was still being considered, and acknowledged that the additional costs to delay the Games remained unclear.

The official had earlier said tickets purchased for the 2020 Games would be usable in principle at the rescheduled event.

The International Olympics Committee last week postponed the Games which were scheduled to begin in July, because of the coronavirus pandemic. Earlier on Monday, the head of the organizing committee said a decision on new dates come as early as this week.

