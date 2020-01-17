Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Wires go to microphones above a logo of the Russian Olympic Committee during President of the Russian Olympic Committee Stanislav Pozdnyakov's news conference in Moscow, Russia, Monday, Dec. 9, 2019. The World Anti-Doping Agency has banned Russia from the Olympics and other major sporting events for four years, though many athletes will likely be allowed to compete as neutral athletes. (AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin)
2020 tokyo olympics

IOC, Paralympics join Russian doping court case

0 Comments
BONN, Germany

The International Olympic Committee and the International Paralympic Committee want to have a say on Russia's doping ban.

With Russia facing a four-year ban on its name and anthem at major events including the Olympics and Paralympics, the IPC said Friday that both bodies filed a formal “notice of intervention” in the Court of Arbitration for Sport case which will decide the matter.

The IOC and IPC said they just want to make sure the punishment is clear-cut.

“The only purpose of this intervention is limited to the interest of the IOC and the IPC that the pronounced sanctions are clear, leave no room for any interpretation and can be applied without any further procedures,” the two organizations said in a joint statement.

"The purpose of this intervention is not to intervene in the assessment of the consequences or sanctions by CAS.”

IOC president Thomas Bach has previously said he doesn't welcome blanket sanctions of the sort imposed on Russia.

The World Anti-Doping Agency has accused Russia of handing over doctored computer data from the Moscow anti-doping laboratory to conceal past cover-ups. WADA also says fake evidence was planted to discredit its star witness, former lab director Grigory Rodchenkov.

The case at CAS is technically between WADA and the Russian anti-doping agency, but third parties are allowed to have a degree of involvement if they would be affected by the sanctions.

The Russian Olympic Committee and Russian Paralympic Committee both said they had filed to seek that status Friday. They want Russian athletes to compete under their own flag - unlike at the 2018 Winter Olympics - and with no extra checks on their eligibility.

In the event CAS upholds the sanctions, then Russian athletes would face extra vetting using the lab database to indicate whether they ever benefited from cover-ups. That could mean more legal disputes in the run-up to the Olympics and Paralympics in Tokyo this year.

“By participating as a third party, the ROC will stand up for the rights of Russian athletes and Russian sports federations to compete under the Russian flag and for equal qualification conditions and access for Russians at the Olympic Games and other competitions,” the Russian Olympic Committee said in a statement.

© Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

Top things to do in Aichi Prefecture

A guide to traveling in central Japan

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Top Jobs in Japan You Can Apply to From Overseas – Week 2, 2020

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For January 18-19

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

McDonald’s Japan’s Newest Dessert is Literally Called an Adult Cream Pie

GaijinPot Blog

Food & Drink

8 Japan Foodie Instagram Accounts To Follow

Savvy Tokyo

Fashion

7 Fashion Trends To Rock in Tokyo This Winter

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Festivals

Mount Wakakusa

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Lifestyle

Ikigai: The Japanese Concept Of Finding Purpose In Life

Savvy Tokyo