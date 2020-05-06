Newsletter Signup Register / Login
COVID-19 INFORMATION What you need to know about the coronavirus if you are living in Japan or planning a visit.
A statement from the IOC's Lausanne headquarters said a remote session was on the cards after the 2020 Games were delayed a year and because of the "measures being implemented in Switzerland and around the world" due to the coronavirus pandemic Photo: AFP/File
2020 tokyo olympics

IOC plans to hold cancelled Tokyo session remotely

0 Comments
By Fabrice COFFRINI
LAUSANNE

The International Olympic Committee revealed on Wednesday plans to hold its next session initially scheduled for Tokyo before the opening of the 2020 Games by video link to be streamed live on July 17.

A statement from the IOC's Lausanne headquarters said a remote session was on the cards after this summer's Games were delayed a year and because of the "measures being implemented in Switzerland and around the world to contain the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic".

"The IOC Executive Board (EB) will discuss holding the 136th IOC Session remotely through a secure electronic system on Friday 17 July 2020, from 12 to 4 p.m. CEST; and the plan is for it to be live streamed," the statement read.

The agenda and organisation of the IOC Session, including a secure electronic voting system, will be worked out by the EB who hold their next meeting remotely on May 14.

The Tokyo Games scheduled for July 24 to August 9 were postponed on March 24 for one year due to the virus which has killed over 250,000 around the world.

Last week Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said it would be "difficult" to hold the postponed Olympics if the coronavirus pandemic was not contained.

© 2020 AFP

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Tokyo 2020 Olympics

Tweet of the Week #71: Iconic Anime Akira Predicted 2020 Olympic Game Turmoils

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon