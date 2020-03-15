Newsletter Signup Register / Login
On Sunday, the Olympic countdown clock in Ginza in Tokyo showed 131 days before the Games are scheduled to start Photo: AFP
2020 tokyo olympics

IOC to hold virus crisis talks with member organizations

By CHARLY TRIBALLEAU
LAUSANNE

With less than five months to go before the Tokyo Olympics, International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach plans emergency talks with member organizations, sources close to the IOC said on Sunday.

The IOC plans a conference call on Tuesday to "keep the international federations informed of the situation, as well as the National Olympic Committees and athletes," one source close to the IOC told AFP.

The IOC "will take stock of the actions taken" to respond to the coronavirus crisis "and the federations will have the opportunity to ask questions" added a source close to one international sports federation

The IOC "conducts a regular dialogue with all the Olympic partners and regularly informs them of the situation," added an IOC spokesman.

While many international sporting events have been postponed or cancelled, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe promised on Friday that Tokyo would host the Olympic Games as planned in July and August, despite questions raised by the pandemic.

Thomas Bach said on Thursday that his organization would follow the recommendations of the World Health Organization regarding a possible postponement.

He acknowledged, however, that the cancellation of qualifying events due to the epidemic was already posing "serious problems".

The issue of qualifying will be a focus of Tuesday's telephone meeting.

At the beginning of March, Bach said the IOC would show "flexibility" regarding the qualifications for the Tokyo and encouraged "all athletes to continue to prepare" for the Games.

postpone it to next year. nobody in their right mind would risk their lives to watch meaningless sports at this time....and travel is double or triple the nightmare it normally is.

Just do it next year.

3 ( +3 / -0 )

