2020 tokyo olympics

Health minister says it is too early to talk about canceling Olympics

3 Comments
TOKYO

Japanese Health Minister Katsunobu Kato said on Tuesday it was still too early to talk about canceling the Tokyo Summer Olympics, which start on July 24, due to the coronavirus and its spread in Japan.

Questions have risen about whether the Olympics should be moved or cancelled, with one London mayoral candidate saying London was ready to host the games if needed.

Kato's comments came after the minister was asked about such views at a news conference.

© Thomson Reuters 2020.

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

Wow! In depth reporting!

3 sentences, nothing to see here.

4 ( +4 / -0 )

It’s quite likely the virus will die off as winter finishes.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

3 sentences and three paragraphs. Deep...very deep.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

too early to talk about canceling Olympics

Says a man who is literally talking about cancelling the Olympics.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

