Japan Olympic, Paralympic team uniforms for Tokyo Games unveiled

The official uniform of the Japanese national team to be worn by athletes at the Olympic and Paralympic Games this summer was unveiled on Thursday, the day before the start of the six-month countdown to the opening ceremony.

Japanese clothing retailer Aoki Inc designed the opening ceremony uniforms, which feature a classic white blazer, adorned with an emblem featuring the Olympic rings and rising sun flag, accompanied by red pants or culottes.

Also revealed was a second type of ceremonial uniform -- a navy blazer and white pants or culottes combination -- for other events, such as the delegation's inaugural ceremony.

Olympic and Paralympic athletes will wear the same uniforms at the team march during the opening ceremonies in Tokyo's rebuilt National Stadium. The inclusive design is meant to reflect the Games' spirits, values and commitment towards an inclusive society.

Japan's uniforms were selected by a body representing both the Japanese Olympic Committee and Japanese Paralympic Committee.

When Tokyo first hosted the Summer Games in 1964, athletes wore red jackets and white pants referencing the Japanese national flag at the opening ceremony.

