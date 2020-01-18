Newsletter Signup Register / Login
2020 tokyo olympics

Japanese TV networks to rotate Olympics broadcasting on daily basis

0 Comments
TOKYO

Five major Tokyo-based private television networks will take turns airing daily coverage of the Tokyo Olympic Games this summer, sources close to the matter said Saturday.

The tie-up is intended to counter public broadcaster NHK, which has said it will televise the event from July 24 to Aug 8, "the largest scale of its kind in history."

Out of the 15 days, other than the opening day, four days will be allocated to Nippon Television Network Corp, three days each to TV Asahi Corp, Tokyo Broadcasting System Television Inc and Fuji Television Network Inc, and two days to TV Tokyo Corp, according to the sources.

On a day when one network is in charge of airing the games from morning till late evening, the other stations will refrain from televising the event, the sources said.

NHK and the five networks, which have jointly won the broadcasting rights of the Tokyo games from the International Olympic Committee, will discuss and decide which company will broadcast which competitions.

NHK will air competitions on 4K and 8K ultra-high-definition satellite channels and the internet, while the private networks are planning on jointly distributing the programs on the internet and broadcasting them on 4K satellite channels.

© KYODO

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

Top things to do in Gifu and Nagano prefectures

A guide to traveling in central Japan

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Tweet of the Week #64: Twitter Warns of New Scam On Mercari

GaijinPot Blog

Food & Drink

8 Japan Foodie Instagram Accounts To Follow

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For January 18-19

Savvy Tokyo

Festivals

Mount Wakakusa

GaijinPot Travel

Fashion

7 Fashion Trends To Rock in Tokyo This Winter

Savvy Tokyo

Shrines & Temples

Amano Yasugawara Power Spot

GaijinPot Travel

Top Jobs in Japan You Can Apply to From Overseas – Week 2, 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon