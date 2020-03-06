Newsletter Signup Register / Login
FILE - In this Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2016 file photo, United States' Michael Phelps, top, and Japan's Hiromasa Fujimori compete in a heat of the men's 200-meter individual medley during the swimming competitions at the 2016 Summer Olympics. Fujimori lost his appeal Friday, March 6, 2020 against a two-year ban for a positive doping test and will miss the Tokyo Olympics. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum, File)
2020 tokyo olympics

Japanese swimmer banned from Tokyo Olympics in doping case

0 Comments
LAUSANNE, Switzerland

Japanese swimmer Hiromasa Fujimori lost his appeal Friday against a two-year doping ban and will miss the Tokyo Olympics.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport said Fujimori “failed to establish a plausible source” for the stimulant in a sample taken at the short-course world championships in December 2018.

Fujimori was disqualified from a bronze-medal place in the 100-meter medley, but retained the 200 medley bronze won three days earlier when his doping control tested negative.

The 28-year-old Fujimori — who finished fourth at the 2016 Olympics in the 200-meter medley, won by Michael Phelps — has been banned through Dec. 31, 2020.

The two-year ban could have been cut had he been able to prove why the substance was present.

Fujimori’s defense at CAS was to cite “potentially contaminated rice balls” he ate the day before, the court said.

At an earlier doping tribunal, held by swimming governing body FINA, Fujimori declined to blame a supplement or cold medication which could have resulted in a six-month ban.

“Mr. Fujimori has maintained his integrity, a clear conscience and demonstrated himself to be an individual of high character and ethical standards,” the FINA panel said, regretting its “lack of express authority within the rules to reduce Mr Fujimori’s sanction in this case.”

© Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Culture

Isekai Anime: 5 Must-See Fantasy Anime Set in a “Different World”

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Travel

5 Vacations to Help Rebuild Japan’s Disaster Hit Tohoku Region

GaijinPot Blog

GaijinPot 2020 Cherry Blossom Contest

GaijinPot Travel

Yamaguchi

GaijinPot Travel

Top Jobs in Japan with No Japanese Required – Week 9, 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Food & Drink

5 Famous Foods You’ll Find in Hiroshima

GaijinPot Travel

Families

8 Indoor Japanese Games To Try Out During The Coronavirus School Shutdown

Savvy Tokyo