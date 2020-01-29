Kabuki actor Ebizo to show 'harmony' in Olympic cultural program

Kabuki actor Ichikawa Ebizo said Wednesday he will try to represent the "harmony" of arts when he performs in a show combining Kabuki and opera that will be staged in April in a cultural festival accompanying the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics.

"Based on diversity, which is a theme of the games, I'd like to show the harmony of various arts," Ebizo told a press conference in Tokyo.

Ebizo will perform "Luminous, The Lord," a fusion of a new kabuki story and opera music, with renowned opera singers Anna Pirozzi and Erwin Schrott on the evening of April 18 at the Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium.

"I feel kabuki and opera are rather close. I would like to heighten the momentum toward the Olympics and Paralympics through the performance," Ebizo said.

Kabuki and opera share many similarities as they originated within a social movement that valued peace and elevated entertainment to a performing art, organizers of the Tokyo Games said.

Initially, Placido Domingo was planning to perform with Ebizo but he withdrew from the festival after he was accused by multiple women of sexual misconduct.

