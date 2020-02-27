Newsletter Signup Register / Login
2020 tokyo olympics

Athletes should not risk health for Tokyo Games: Thorpe

0 Comments
MELBOURNE

Australian swimming great Ian Thorpe says athletes should not put their Olympic dreams before their health in deciding whether to compete at the Tokyo Games as global health authorities battle to contain the spread of the new coronavirus.

The flu-like virus is believed to have originated in a market selling wildlife in the central Chinese city of Wuhan late last year and has infected about 80,000 people and killed more than 2,700, the vast majority in China.

A number of international sports events have been hit by the coronavirus, with some competitions being postponed and others cancelled outright, and there are concerns that the outbreak might scupper the Tokyo Olympics.

International Olympic Committee (IOC) member Dick Pound told Reuters on Wednesday that organizers would "reluctantly" have to cancel the Games if the coronavirus developed into a serious pandemic.

Thorpe said athlete safety should come above all else.

"I would most definitely be concerned,” the five-times Olympic champion told reporters in Canberra on Thursday. "What we need is to use some of the best expert disease specialists to find out what is the risk to the team. What is the risk to the other nations and how can we have an Olympic Games, one that is safe, that doesn’t put athletes at risk?

"I think the decision should come down to each individual athlete. But whether or not they want to compete, they should take their health into consideration first."

Australia’s Olympic team chef de mission Ian Chesterman said on Wednesday the coronavirus was a serious concern but athletes were being instructed to prepare as if they were going to Tokyo as scheduled.

© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2020.

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

Top things to do in Aichi Prefecture

A guide to traveling in central Japan

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

6 Hacks for Surviving Hay Fever in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Book Corner

How To Overcome Cultural Differences In Japan With “Step Up” By Leland Gaskins

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Families

Easy Japanese For Emergencies

Savvy Tokyo

Nature

The Best Spots to See Cherry Blossoms Around Hiroshima

GaijinPot Travel

Is it safe to visit Japan as the coronavirus cases increase?

GaijinPot Blog

Kanji Cheat Sheet: How to Navigate the Japanese Train System

GaijinPot Blog

The Best Spots to See Cherry Blossoms around Hokkaido

GaijinPot Travel