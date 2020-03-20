IOC reviewing Games scenarios; cancellation not among them: Bach

The International Olympic Committee is considering various scenarios for the Tokyo Games amid the coronavirus pandemic but cancellation is not one of them, IOC President Thomas Bach has told the New York Times.
Organizers of the world's biggest multi-sports event have repeatedly said the Games would start on July 24 as scheduled, even as the rapid spread of the flu-like virus has brought sporting events around the globe to a standstill.
The coronavirus, which emerged in China late last year, has killed more than 10,000 people worldwide, sparking fears that the Olympics might be postponed or cancelled.
Bach, however, said the IOC was not even considering scrapping the Games.
"The cancellation is not on the agenda. We are committed to the success of these Games," he said.
An IOC task force, which included the World Health Organization, had determined it was too early to make a decision on how to manage the impact from the pandemic on the Olympics.
"We don't know what the situation will be," he said.
"Of course we are considering different scenarios, but we are contrary to many other sports organizations or professional leagues in that we are four and a half months away from the Games.
"What makes this crisis so unique and so difficult to overcome is the uncertainty. Nobody today can tell you what the developments are tomorrow, what they are in one month, not to mention in more than four months."
Japan is expected to welcome 600,000 overseas spectators and athletes to the event, which has seen sponsors pump in billions of dollars and at least $12 billion spent on preparations.
Bach said the final decision on the Games would not be determined by financial interests. Protecting the health of everyone involved and containing the virus were the main objectives, he added.
"Thanks to our risk management policies that have been in place for four years and our insurance, the IOC in any case will be able to continue operations and continue to accomplish our mission," he said.
"The 206 national Olympic committees and the international sports federations expressed that the world in this extremely difficult and concerning situation needs a symbol of hope.
"So for us, while not knowing how long this tunnel will be, we would like the Olympic flame to be a light at the end of the tunnel ..."
In recent days several athletes, including reigning Olympic pole vault champion Katerina Stefanidi, accused the IOC of putting athletes' health at risk by urging them to continue to train while many countries are in lockdown mode.
Bach, a former Olympic gold medalist in fencing, said he sympathized with the athletes.
"For an athlete, the worst thing for preparation is the uncertainty that distracts from training and preparations," he said. "I told the 220 athletes in the phone call Wednesday that we cannot pretend we have answers to all your questions.
"We are in the same situation as you and the rest of the world. It is a unique exceptional situation, which requires exceptional solutions."© Thomson Reuters 2020.
leighkf
$12 billion spent on prep?? No wonder they don't want a delay or cancellation...
collegepark30349
Interesting how this will play out. Many of the leagues that are shut down now (NBA, MLB, European leagues...) seem like they will restart in June and probably go through August. Does the IOC want to compete with that? While many NBA players usually go to the Olympics, will they if the NBA is in the middle of or just finishing the playoffs? If they sit out, will people watch? What if you held an Olympics and nobody came?
JJ Jetplane
They need to cancel them. One of the worst things for a competing athlete is to play in front of an empty crowd. You can't hold the Olympics with no in person spectators. As a former athlete, I can honestly say it didn't matter if I played an away game or a home game, the energy from the people made you play at another level. Whether it was exciting the home crowd or siphoning the energy from the away crowd by beating their team. Spectators are a necessary part of sports.
HBJ
The IOC wants Japan to be the ones to officially cancel or postpone so it isn’t liable for the billions of dollars such a decision would incur.
For the same reason, Japan wants the IOC to be the ones to officially cancel or postpone.
Both are playing this hugely irresponsible game of chicken to see who blinks first.
Look around he world guys - not just in Japan, but everywhere. Even if things look like they starting to improve by the start of June, is it really the best thing to do to have 600,000 people from all four corners of the globe all come to Japan at the same time?
What is the plan if an athlete we’re to test positive on day 1 of the games? Cancel it all then?
Show some responsibility and postpone it all until such a time we are certain that people’s health will not be put at risk.
Yubaru
Look, no one wants to see them cancelled, postponing them is another thing altogether!