Newsletter Signup Register / Login
COVID-19 INFORMATION What you need to know about the coronavirus if you are living in Japan or planning a visit.
2020 tokyo olympics

IOC says record high female representation on commissions

0 Comments
LONDON

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) says women now account for almost half of the membership of its various commissions, an all-time high in the organization's drive for gender equality.

Across the 30 IOC commissions, 47.7% of the positions are held by women, up from 45.4% in 2019.

"Since 2013, as a result of Olympic Agenda 2020, female participation in the IOC commissions has more than doubled (coming from 20% in 2013)," a statement said.

Eleven of the IOC's commissions now have female chairs with Khunying Patama Leeswadtrakul, IOC member in Thailand, heading up the Culture and Olympic Heritage Commission and China's former Olympic speed skating champion Zhang Hong chairing the newly-formed IOC Coordination Commission for the 4th Winter Youth Olympic Games Gangwon 2024.

"Advancing women in leadership roles in sport is truly a team effort, and I want to thank all those who have contributed to this for their continued support, commitment and inspiration," IOC President Thomas Bach said in a statement. "There is always more that can be done, and we can make progress only if we work on this together."

© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2020.

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Tokyo 2020 Olympics

Tweet of the Week #71: Iconic Anime Akira Predicted 2020 Olympic Game Turmoils

GaijinPot Blog