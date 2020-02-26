Olympic oganizers consider downsizing torch relay over virus

The CEO of the Tokyo Olympics organizing committee said Wednesday the Olympic torch relay could be downsized in order to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus.

"Bringing spectators together in large numbers increases the risk of infection. Downsizing is among the approaches we can consider," Toshiro Muto told reporters.

Muto, however, rejected any suggestion that the relay might be canceled.

"We are not considering that at all," said Muto, while indicating that policy measures to ensure the safety of the event would be published next week. "We will consider how it can be implemented to prevent the risk of infection."

