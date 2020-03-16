Newsletter Signup Register / Login
2020 tokyo olympics

Olympic 'Flame of Recovery' tour scaled down due to coronavirus worries

0 Comments
By Jack Tarrant
TOKYO

Tokyo 2020's Flame of Recovery tour, taking the Olympic flame to parts of Japan most affected by the 2011 earthquake and tsunami, has been scaled back as a precaution against the spread of the coronavirus, organizers said.

The six-day tour was set to begin on Friday, and takes place before the official torch relay begins on March 26. It will visit locations in Miyagi, Iwate and Fukushima prefectures, the areas hardest hit by the disaster.

Relay organizers said on Monday that "the main displays of the Olympic Flame will be staged largely as planned" but that certain elements, including the welcoming event with children on Friday and various other ceremonies have been cancelled.

Organizers have been keen to label Tokyo 2020 as the "Reconstruction Olympics" as a symbol of Japan's recovery from the disaster.

However, a cloud hands over plans for the Games, due to begin on July 24, as the coronavirus outbreak spreads across the world.

Several qualifying events, including those for climbing, boxing, fencing and judo have been cancelled or postponed, leaving athletes uncertain about how and when they will be able to qualify for the Olympics.

Tokyo's test event for volleyball, due to take place in the newly-built Ariake Arena starting on April 21, has been cancelled due to concerns over the coronavirus.

Various other test events, dress rehearsals ahead of the actual contests in the Olympic and Paralympic Games, have also been cancelled, including rugby sevens and boccia.

© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2020.

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Tokyo 2020 Olympics

Tweet of the Week #71: Iconic Anime Akira Predicted 2020 Olympic Game Turmoils

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining