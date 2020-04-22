Tokyo 2020 Olympic organizing committee member contracts coronavirus

The Tokyo 2020 Olympics and Paralympics Organizing Committee said on Wednesday a member of the organization has tested positive for the new coronavirus.

A man in his 30s who works at the committee's headquarters had tested positive on Tuesday and had been placed in quarantine at his home, it added.

"The organizing committee has identified those who have had close contact with the patient and entered them in home isolation from today, while the floor where the individual worked will be closed off and disinfected," the committee said in a statement.

The vast majority of Tokyo 2020's approximately 3,800 staff have been working from home since the Japanese government announced a state of emergency earlier this month.

Members of the organizing committee are working on plans for the rescheduled Olympics following the decision to postpone the Games last month because of the coronavirus outbreak.

The Games, originally due to start in July, have been pushed back until 2021.

Over 2.5 million have been infected globally and 172,927 people have died of the coronavirus.

At least 12,000 people have tested positive for the virus in Japan, leading to 276 deaths as of Tuesday.

