Newsletter Signup Register / Login
2020 tokyo olympics

Tokyo Olympic Games tickets to go on sale worldwide in May

0 Comments
TOKYO

The organizing committee of the 2020 Tokyo Games said Wednesday that Olympic tickets will be made available to people living outside Japan starting in mid-May.

Spectators looking to travel to Japan for this summer's games kicking off July 24 will be able to purchase tickets from the official ticketing websites or from authorized resellers. The exact date has yet to be determined.

The tickets will be made available to all on a first-come, first-served basis online as well as over the counter at ticketing booths across Tokyo. Nonresidents of Japan can also purchase tickets at the ticketing booths.

Some 4.48 million tickets have already been sold to Japanese residents in the first two phases of the domestic Olympic ticket lottery. Organizers have not disclosed the total amount of tickets available, estimated to be over 9 million.

Residents of Japan can apply for another chance to buy tickets via a postcard lottery starting Feb 20 and Mar 13 for the Olympics and Paralympics, respectively.

Organizers said they are still considering when Paralympic tickets will be put on sale on a first-come, first-served basis. Details of the plan can be found at https://tokyo2020.org/en/games/ticket/olympic/application/

© KYODO

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Food & Drink

Join The Strawberry Storm With These 8 Tokyo Afternoon Teas

Savvy Tokyo

Festivals

Otaru Snow Light Path Festival

GaijinPot Travel

Nightlife

Bar Gyu+

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Lifestyle

How to Find the Perfect-Fitting Bra in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Kanji Cheat Sheets: Buying Cold Medicine in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

プレイボーイ and Other Japanese Words for Naughty Dating Behavior

GaijinPot Blog

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 6

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining