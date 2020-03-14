Newsletter Signup Register / Login
A woman walks out of a Tokyo Olympics 2020 souvenir shop in Tokyo on Friday. Photo: REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
2020 tokyo olympics

Tokyo governor vows full measures to combat virus during Olympic torch relay

3 Comments
By Daniel Leussink
TOKYO

Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike on Saturday vowed to take thorough measures against the coronavirus outbreak for the Olympic Torch relay through Japan and reaffirmed that preparations for a "safe and secure" 2020 Games were progressing.

Koike's comments came after Greece's Olympic Committee on Friday cancelled the remainder of the Olympic Torch relay through the country to avoid attracting crowds that could raise the risk of virus contagion.

The Olympic Torch relay through Japan is scheduled to start on March 26 in northern Fukushima Prefecture.

"We're taking thorough infection measures with regards to the Olympic Torch relay domestically," Koike said according to TV Asahi, adding that preparations for a safe and secure Games were moving forward.

Japan has sought to dispel speculation that the Tokyo 2020 Summer Games could be cancelled or postponed over the coronavirus outbreak, which has crippled global travel and brought the sports world to a virtual standstill.

Japan had 14 new coronavirus cases as of mid-afternoon on Saturday, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 1,436, a Reuters tally of local media reports showed.

The total infections include 697 from the Diamond Princess cruise ship and 14 returnees on chartered flights from China, according to data from public broadcaster NHK.

The virus has killed 28 people in Japan, including seven from the cruise ship, NHK said.

On Friday, Japan's parliament approved a bill giving Prime Minister Shinzo Abe emergency powers that will let him close schools, halt large gatherings and requisition medical supplies as the country tries to slow the virus outbreak.

© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2020.

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

3 Comments
The statement she made about Italians and hanami parties more than proves she’s an imbecile. How in the world she will manage this is beyond me

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Oh yeah. . . . Single-handidly. Reminds me of Dod Quichote and the windmills.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

With what? Lots of praying and wishful thinking? The Olympics are done for. The sooner they face reality, the faster they can put their resource on combating the Coronavirus.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

