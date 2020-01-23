Newsletter Signup Register / Login
2020 tokyo olympics

With Olympics, world champ says surfing shreds image as sport for 'bums'

0 Comments
By Gram Slattery
RIO DE JANEIRO

On Wednesday, freshly crowned surfing world champion Italo Ferreira sliced through steep, fast-barreling waves off Rio de Janeiro's Leblon beach and popped several feet into the air.

On the shore, dozens of young fans cheered and shouted as the soft-spoken native of Brazil's impoverished northeast carved effortlessly through the swell. Most had arrived - parents in tow - for a skimboarding clinic, a close cousin of surfing where riders focus on small waves close to shore.

For Ferreira, one of two surfers set to represent Brazil at the sport's Olympic debut in Japan this summer, scenes like this help explain how the sport, after decades of trying, finally scored a spot at the Games.

"(The Olympics) is something gigantic for surfing, seeing as just a few years ago, surfing was seen as a sport for bums," said Ferreira, after exiting the water, signing autographs and snapping photos with fans.

"But now, (parents) bring their kids to the beach, they bring their kids to surf schools, so that they can practice a healthy sport."

Three and a half years ago, at a meeting just a few miles to the west, the International Olympic Committee added surfing to the Olympic program. While some surfers grumbled the sport was abandoning its nonconformist roots and that surf breaks were already crowded enough without the publicity of Olympic broadcasts, others are on board with the change.

For Ferreira, the focus now will be bringing home a medal for a surf-mad nation, where some urban surf breaks are clogged with hundreds of frenzied surfers before and after work.

In December, Ferreira was crowned World Surf League champion after beating countryman Gabriel Medina, Brazil's other Olympic qualifier, at the Billabong Pipe Masters competition at the Banzai Pipeline, a dangerous break in Hawaii that has claimed its share of lives. That came after a year of challenges for Ferreira, including family deaths, some poor early performances and a near drowning at a competition in Australia.

The waves in Japan have similar characteristics to his home in northeastern Brazil, Ferreira said, meaning he may have an advantage. In any case, he expects Brazil will be a top contender.

"I think Brazil has a great chance of bringing a gold back to the country," he said with a grin. "I think I have a great chance."

© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2020.

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

Top things to do in Mie Prefecture

A guide to traveling in central Japan

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Food & Drink

Japan’s Love For Natural Wine And 6 Of Tokyo’s Best Bars To Drink It At

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Health & Beauty

7 Best Japanese Drugstore Mascaras

Savvy Tokyo

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 3

GaijinPot Blog

Top Jobs in Japan with No Japanese Required – Week 3, 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Festivals

Lake Shikotsu Ice Festival

GaijinPot Travel

Japanese Immigration Has Begun Enforcing Stricter Visa Requirements for Foreigners

GaijinPot Blog

How to Talk About the Future in Japanese

GaijinPot Blog