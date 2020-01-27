Newsletter Signup Register / Login
2020 tokyo olympics

Women's Olympic basketball qualifier moved from China to Serbia

0 Comments
NEW YORK

A women's Olympic basketball qualifying tournament for this year's Tokyo Games has been moved from China to Serbia as a result of the coronavirus outbreak.

The International Basketball Federation (FIBA) said in a statement on Monday that the Feb 6-9 qualifiers scheduled for Foshan would now be held in Belgrade on the same dates.

"After having carefully evaluated the developments regarding the coronavirus outbreak and placing as main priority the safety of the participating players and team delegation members, the FIBA Executive Committee decided to relocate the tournament," it said.

The flu-like virus that was first reported in the Chinese city of Wuhan has killed 81 people, all in China, and infected more than 2,700 others.

Belgrade was already due to host one of four FIBA Women’s Olympic qualifying tournaments.

The qualifiers will complete the 12-team Tokyo 2020 Women's Olympic tournament, with the top three from each group of four going through.

The United States, gold medallists in Rio de Janeiro in 2016, and hosts Japan are participating in the qualifiers but are sure of Olympic places already.

The countries affected by the change of venue are China, Britain, South Korea and Spain.

The other two qualifying tournaments will be played in the French city of Bourges and Ostend in Belgium.

© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2020.

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

Top things to do in Aichi Prefecture

A guide to traveling in central Japan

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Food & Drink

Here’s How To Make Your Own Ehomaki This Setsubun

Savvy Tokyo

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 4

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Tweet of the Week #65: Napping Cats Have Twitter Meowlting

GaijinPot Blog

Inside Neko Neko Shokupan, Japan’s Kawaii Cat Bread Bakery

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For Feb 1-2

Savvy Tokyo

Hiking

Mount Hiei

GaijinPot Travel

Food & Drink

5 Famous Foods You’ll Find in Gunma

GaijinPot Travel