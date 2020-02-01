Newsletter Signup Register / Login
2020 tokyo olympics

World Athletics approves controversial Nike shoes for Tokyo Olympics

0 Comments
GENEVA

World Athletics ruled Friday that a shoe recently developed by U.S. sports equipment manufacturer Nike Inc, can be used in competition at this summer's Tokyo Olympics.

The shoe, marketed by Nike as the "Vaporfly," incorporates a carbon fiber plate fused with a foam layer that acts like a spring, ostensibly propelling runners forward with each stride.

World Athletics' new rules prohibit shoes with soles thicker than 4 centimeters and with more than one plate -- unless the second plate's only function is to attach spikes to the shoe.

The body also said that from April 30, only shoes that have been available for purchase on the open market for at least four months can be used in competition, enabling the Nikes to qualify for Tokyo 2020.

"It is not our job to regulate the entire sports shoe market but it is our duty to preserve the integrity of elite competition by ensuring that the shoes worn by elite athletes in competition do not offer any unfair assistance or advantage," World Athletics President Sebastian Coe said.

"As we enter the Olympic year, we don't believe we can rule out shoes that have been generally available for a considerable period of time, but we can draw a line by prohibiting the use of shoes that go further than what is currently on the market while we investigate further."

The body said there is evidence that the new shoes provide a performance advantage, and that further study will be done.

© KYODO

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

Top things to do in Aichi Prefecture

A guide to traveling in central Japan

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Culture

Everything You Need to Know About the Studio Ghibli Netflix Release

GaijinPot Blog

Food & Drink

Trending In Tokyo: It’s Strawberry Season!

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Top Jobs in Japan You Can Apply to From Overseas – Week 4, 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Theme Parks

Ninja Village Hizen Yumekaido

GaijinPot Travel

Four Road Laws in Japan You’ve Probably Broken

GaijinPot Blog

ALT

7 Weird Questions Female ALTs Get Asked While Teaching English in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #66: Amidst Coronavirus Fears, Twitter Shares How (Not) To Wear A Surgical Face Mask

GaijinPot Blog