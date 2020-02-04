Race walkers lose bid to add women's 50-kilometer event at Olympics

A group of female race walkers aiming for Olympic gender equality by having a 50-kilometer event added to the 2020 Tokyo Games have failed in their legal case.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport said Tuesday it has no jurisdiction to hear the athletes’ appeal. No reasons were given for the process being terminated.

Eight race walkers, led by 2017 world champion Inês Henriques, had challenged World Athletics and the International Olympic Committee at the highest court in world sports.

The 50K walk is the only men’s medal event on the Olympic track and field program with no female equivalent.

World Athletics previously said the women’s event lacks depth and quality to justify Olympic status.

Henriques won the inaugural 50K world title in a race that featured seven women. There were 23 starters when Liang Rui won the second world title last September.

