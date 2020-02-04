Newsletter Signup Register / Login
2020 tokyo olympics

Race walkers lose bid to add women's 50-kilometer event at Olympics

0 Comments
LAUSANNE, Switzerland

A group of female race walkers aiming for Olympic gender equality by having a 50-kilometer event added to the 2020 Tokyo Games have failed in their legal case.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport said Tuesday it has no jurisdiction to hear the athletes’ appeal. No reasons were given for the process being terminated.

Eight race walkers, led by 2017 world champion Inês Henriques, had challenged World Athletics and the International Olympic Committee at the highest court in world sports.

The 50K walk is the only men’s medal event on the Olympic track and field program with no female equivalent.

World Athletics previously said the women’s event lacks depth and quality to justify Olympic status.

Henriques won the inaugural 50K world title in a race that featured seven women. There were 23 starters when Liang Rui won the second world title last September.

© Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

Discover central Japan

A travel guide to Mie, Aichi, Gifu and Nagano prefectures

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Festivals

Sapporo Snow Festival

GaijinPot Travel

Culture

What the Heck is Setsubun?

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Tweet of the Week #66: Amidst Coronavirus Fears, Twitter Shares How (Not) To Wear A Surgical Face Mask

GaijinPot Blog

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 5

GaijinPot Blog

Kanji Cheat Sheets: How to Use the Heating Function on your Air Conditioner in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Traditional

Chomei-ji Temple

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Lifestyle

5 Treats To Give Yourself This Valentine’s Day

Savvy Tokyo