2020 tokyo olympics

Olympic rowing champ Drysdale regains seat in bid for Tokyo treble

WELLINGTON

Double Olympic rowing champion Mahe Drysdale has regained the front running for New Zealand's singles sculls selection at the Tokyo Games after having to row in other boats for the last two years.

The 41-year-old was named on Wednesday in the single for two World Cup events in Europe in May ahead of Robbie Manson, who had been in the boat since 2017.

Drysdale took time off after his successful title defense in Rio and was replaced by Manson in the single scull. He returned to the national squad in late 2017 but failed to supplant Manson in the boat.

Rowing New Zealand will confirm their final squad on June 10 for the July 24 to Aug 9 Tokyo Olympics.

