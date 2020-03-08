Newsletter Signup Register / Login
2020 tokyo olympics

Tokyo 2020 'G-SATELLITE' carried to International Space Station

TOKYO

The Tokyo Organizing Committee of the Olympic and Paralympic Games (Tokyo 2020) on Monday announced the successful launch of its “G-SATELLITE Go to Space” satellite. The satellite will initially dock with the International Space Station before being released to orbit the Earth during the Olympic and Paralympic Games.

Developed primarily at Tokyo University, the G-SATELLITE was installed in a satellite orbital deployer by the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency and loaded into a Dragon cargo spacecraft. On Friday, a Falcon 9 rocket containing the Dragon spacecraft was successfully launched from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida.

The miniature satellite’s payload comprises two of Japan’s most popular animated characters – “Mobile Suite Gundam” and “Char’s Zaku”. Measuring just 10cm x 10cm x 30cm, the G-SATELLITE will orbit the Earth for the duration of the Games.

The Dragon cargo spacecraft will arrive at the International Space Station at around 8 p.m. Monday (Japan time), with the satellite being released into its own orbit in late April.

Live streaming

You can watch the arrival and docking of the Dragon at the International Space Station via the NASA TV broadcasting site at https://www.nasa.gov/multimedia/nasatv#public.

A video of the rocket launch and the docking at the ISS will be available from 1 p.m. on Wednesday.


Interesting how they still believe the Olympics will not be canceled/postponed.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

