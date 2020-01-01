Tokyo 2020 Nippon Festival in April to kick off celebrations for Olympics

The art form of kabuki and Western-style opera will be the opening act of Tokyo 2020 Nippon Festival in April, to kick off celebrations for the Tokyo 2020 Games.

Titled "KABUKI x OPERA Luminous, The Lord," this reimagining and fusion of two Eastern and Western theatrical traditions, will be staged on April 18 at the Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium in Shibuya, setting the tone for upcoming festival events to welcome the Olympics and Paralympic Games Tokyo 2020.

Kabuki was named by UNESCO as an intangible heritage of humanity in 2005.

In "Luminous, The Lord", this never-before-seen unique performance of kabuki with an opera will feature world-renowned Ebizo Ichikawa XI, who is a kabuki actor and plays a prominent role in promoting kabuki to modern audiences. He has received the prestigious French Chevalier de L'Ordre des Arts et des Lettres and has also been nominated for the Laurence Olivier award.

Just a month after this performance, Ebizo XI will become the 13th Danjuro Hakuen in May, following his father's footsteps. Danjuro is a highly prestigious stage name passed down from the Ichikawa family since the Edo period in the 16th century.

In "Luminous, The Lord", Ebizo XI will team up with Anna Pirozzi, the great Italian soprano singer on her first performance in Japan. They will be joined by Erwin Schrott, one of the youngest opera stars in the world today. Other talented kabuki actors will also take part. The show will be accompanied by the Tokyo Philharmonic Orchestra and will be conducted by the Spanish conductor Jordi Bernàcer.

The event is part of program theme "Celebrating the Start of the Games" - which is one of the four programs of the Tokyo 2020 Nippon Festival.

