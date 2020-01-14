Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic ticket designs unveiled

Tickets for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics (left four), and Paralympics are unveiled in Tokyo on Wednesday.

The Tokyo Organising Committee of the Olympic and Paralympic Games on Wednesday unveiled the designs of the tickets for the 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games. Each ticket features a sport pictogram that corresponds to the specific discipline, a venue pictogram, the Tokyo Games emblem, and is color-coded according to the venue and the city hosting the ticketed event.

A total of 59 Olympic tickets and 25 Paralympic ticket designs for all competition events were unveiled. Delivery of the tickets will start in May.

The design of the tickets is inspired by the three types of rectangular shapes that form the Tokyo 2020 emblems and the Japanese technique known as kasane no irome, a color scheme used in the creation of fabrics used for kimonos during the Heian Period (794-1185). Having been traditionally used in the design of costumes for celebratory occasions, this color scheme reflects the overlapping natural colors representative of each of Japan’s four seasons.

The designs of the tickets use four colors: kurenai (crimson red), ai (indigo blue), fuji (wisteria purple) and matsuba (pine leaf green).

The tickets also include the official Tokyo 2020 sport pictograms, designed to subtly communicate the characteristics and athleticism of each sport, as well as artistically highlights the dynamism of athletes. Olympic Games sport pictograms were first introduced at the Tokyo 1964 Games, which arose from a need to communicate visually to an increasingly international group of athletes and spectators. Since then, pictograms have been created for every edition of the Games.

Tokyo 2020 spokesperson Masa Takaya said, “We are very proud of the design of the Tokyo 2020 tickets, embodying as it does Japanese traditions and skills, and we hope they will please both Japanese and international spectators at the Tokyo 2020 Games. These tickets will not just be the door-opener to the venues for them; they will become memorabilia that they will cherish long after the Games come to an end.”

Exhibition of Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Ticket Designs

This exhibition will be open to the public free of charge, allowing everyone to view the Tokyo 2020 ticket designs.

Location: 1F Atrium, Nihonbashi Mitsui Tower, Nihonbashi Muromachi 2-1-1, Chuo-ku, Tokyo

Dates: Jan 15 – Jan 29 (closed on Jan 20)

