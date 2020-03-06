Newsletter Signup Register / Login
The Olympics are set to open in July and organisers insist the new coronavirus outbreak has not set back preparations Photo: AFP
2020 tokyo olympics

Construction of all new permanent Olympic venues completed

By Kazuhiro NOGI
TOKYO

Construction of all new permanent venues for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics and Paralympics is now complete, organizers said Friday, as preparations continue despite worries over the new coronavirus outbreak.

The announcement comes as the International Olympic Committee insisted this week that a potential cancellation or postponement of the Games due to the virus was "not mentioned" at a meeting of their Executive Board.

The last venue, the Tokyo Aquatics Center for swimming, diving and artistic swimming, was "completed on schedule by the end of February," the organizers said in a press release.

The four-story Aquatics Center will seat 15,000 fans for the Olympic and Paralympic Games.

The main pool features a movable wall allowing the 50-meter facility to be converted into two 25-meter pools. The depth of the bottom can also be adjusted.

Other permanent venues include the main Olympic stadium, which was designed by renowned Japanese architect Kengo Kuma.

It heavily features the use of wood in a nod to traditional techniques, and is designed to counter Tokyo's fierce summer heat.

The Olympics take place from July 24-August 9, but organizers have been battling to reassure athletes and would-be spectators that the Games remain on track despite the spread of COVID-19.

© 2020 AFP

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

