Tokyo Olympic volleyball venue opened to public

The Ariake Arena, which will host the volleyball events at the Tokyo Olympics, was inaugurated Sunday during a ceremony blending sports, culture and entertainment. More than 3,000 spectators got a glimpse of the new arena.

The arena was completed in December, and has an iconic design, with a concave roof reducing the indoor space in order to minimize needs for air conditioning and lightning.

The Ariake Arena will host the men’s and women’s tournaments with 12 teams competing. There will be 16 days of competitions – with the men’s final on Saturday Aug 8 and the women’s final on Sunday Aug 9, the last day of the Olympic Games.

Members of Japan's women's national volleyball team warm up on the court at the opening ceremony for Ariake Arena in Tokyo on Sunday. Photo: REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

The arena comprises a main arena and a sub arena and will have a seating capacity of 15,000 at Games-time. After the Games, it will become a new hub of entertainment, sports and culture for the city of Tokyo. It will reopen in August 2021 and will then be operated by Tokyo Ariake Arena Inc, a new special purpose company which has concluded Japan’s first ever concession agreement with the Tokyo metropolitan government.

The layout of the venue is based on the Tokyo 2020 Accessibility Guidelines, with the facility designed to be accessible to all, including the elderly, people with impairments, parents with young children and those with guide dogs. It has universally-designed toilets and wheelchair-accessible seats in areas designed with enough height difference between the rows of seating to ensure that those in wheelchairs can see clearly, even if spectators in front of them stand up. The venue also has solar panels, and geothermal heat equipment to help reduce the facility’s carbon footprint.

© Japan Today