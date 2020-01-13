Newsletter Signup Register / Login
2020 tokyo olympics

Top young U.S. men's players uncertain for Olympic soccer

0 Comments
CHICAGO

If the U.S. qualifies for this year's Olympic men's soccer tournament, it might decide that Christian Pulisic is better off remaining with Chelsea than going to Tokyo.

"We might have the influence of a player going to the Olympics but not playing for a longer period of time leading into World Cup qualifiers and even into a World Cup later on," U.S. Soccer Federation sporting director Earnie Stewart said Monday.

The U.S. has failed to advance from the region's last two men's Olympic qualifying tournaments, which are limited to players under 23. The Americans are in a difficult group with Mexico, Costa Rica, and the Dominican Republic, starting play March 30 in Guadalajara, Mexico.

While much of qualifying occurs during a FIFA match window, the Americans' March 20 opener against Costa Rica conflicts with club dates. Unlike national teams, clubs do not have to release players for Olympic teams. That means the U.S. could be without its top players under 23, a group that includes Pulisic, Weston McKennie, Tyler Adams, Sergiño Dest and Josh Sargent.

Stewart spoke during a conference call with new men's national team general manager Brian McBride, who was hired Friday. McBride's contract runs through the 2002 World Cup.

McBride retired as a player after the 2010 season. He met with Jürgen Klinsmann about a possible job when Klinsmann coached the U.S. from 2011-17, but the position never developed.

© Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

Discover central Japan

A travel guide to Mie, Aichi, Gifu and Nagano prefectures

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For January 18-19

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #63: This Awful Carpet Design Has Twitter Trippin’

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Culture

Plastic Food Replica Shops in Gujo Hachiman

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

Seijin No Hi: Celebrating Japanese Youth’s Rite of Passage

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For January 11-13

Savvy Tokyo

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 2

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Shrines & Temples

Namba Yasaka Shrine

GaijinPot Travel