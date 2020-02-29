Newsletter Signup Register / Login
The Olympic torch of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games Photo: REUTERS file
2020 tokyo olympics

Japan to decide on Olympic torch relay format next week

TOKYO

Tokyo 2020 Olympics organizers said on Friday they will make a call next week on how they plan to hold the ceremonial torch relay amid growing worries the coronavirus could scale back or even cancel scheduled events at the Games.

The chief executive of the committee, Toshiro Muto, has said it would consider cutting back the relay to limit the spread of the coronavirus, but no details have yet been made public.

"As for the torch relay, as CEO Muto said, we want to announce to you the basic policy, the big policy, next week," organizing committee spokesman Masa Takaya said at a technical briefing on the relay.

Takaya reiterated the organizers' policy of carefully considering whether it was necessary to hold every event related to Tokyo 2020 separately. He added that if the event goes ahead, the committee would implement measures to limit the spread of the virus.

The torch will be lit in Olympia, home of the ancient Greek Games on March 12 before a seven-day relay in Greece.

Japan's leg of the relay will formally begin in Fukushima, the site of a nuclear disaster caused by an earthquake in 2011, on March 26 and will then proceed to all Japan’s 47 prefectures ahead of the opening ceremony on July 24.

Public broadcaster NHK has said that the organizing committee is considering scaling back the starting ceremony in Fukushima from about 3,000 attendees to under 1,000.

It could also reduce the number of students welcoming the torch from Greece at a ceremony on March 20, said NHK.

The relay is due to pass many of Japan’s most famous landmarks over a 121-day journey, including Mount Fuji, Hiroshima’s Peace Memorial Park and Kumamoto Castle.

Japan has moved to quell fears that the Olympics might be called off after a member of the International Olympic Committee said the Games would more likely be cancelled than postponed or moved if the virus forced any change in the schedule.

The organizers got a boost from IOC president Thomas Bach late on Thursday after he told Japanese media the body was "fully committed" to holding the Olympics on schedule.

Discover central Japan

A travel guide to Mie, Aichi, Gifu and Nagano prefectures

Learn More

