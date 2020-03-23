Olympic torch relay to proceed as planned

Tokyo 2020 Olympics chief Yoshiro Mori, right, and Toshiro Muto, CEO of the Tokyo 2020 Organizing Committee, attend a press conference in Tokyo on Monday.

Tokyo Olympic organizing committee President Yoshiro Mori said Monday he supports the IOC's decision to review the existing plan to hold the Tokyo Olympics from July 24.

The IOC on Sunday officially admitted the possibility of pushing back the quadrennial event, saying that it will examine various scenarios, adding that it will finalize discussions "within the next four weeks."

Japan's Olympic minister Seiko Hashimoto and Tokyo organizing committee CEO Toshiro Muto confirmed Monday the dates for the torch relay, which is set to begin on Thursday in Fukushima Prefecture, have not yet been moved.

Mori said, however, that a decision on whether to modify or cancel the relay will be made in the comings days. Mori also said that Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is unlikely to attend the opening ceremony on Thursday.

Tokyo Gov Yuriko Koike said: "The IOC clearly stated that cancellation will not happen, and I am glad to share that view. There are lots of issues, but I would like to discuss possible scenarios over the next four weeks with the IOC and the organizing committee."

"The Tokyo Games now have another goal, to defeat the novel coronavirus," she said.

Olympic torchbearers in Japan expressed concerns over the IOC's new direction.

"Both runners and spectators of the relay would be half-hearted. I wonder whether they will let us run again if (the sporting event) is postponed," said Yumiko Nishimoto, 66, who is scheduled to run in Fukushima on Thursday as one of the 10,000 torchbearers in Japan.

The 121-day Japanese leg is scheduled to kick off at the J-Village soccer training center, which served as a frontline base of operations to battle the 2011 nuclear crisis caused by the March 11 quake-tsunami disaster that year.

A decision on postponement "should be made before the torch relay starts," Nishimoto said. "I have mixed feelings as I feel that we are being messed around with."

"Even if it is postponed, as the government touts the event as the 'Reconstruction Olympics,' it is necessary to do the torch relay in Fukushima," said Haruo Ono, 68, a fisherman who was chosen as a runner after he applied to be a torchbearer to encourage fellow fishermen who are still suffering from reputational damage to their produce from the nuclear disaster.

"I will show the world that Fukushima's fishermen are working hard," said Ono. The Japanese government has said it hopes the Summer Games will showcase progress in the region's recovery.

"I feel sad about the postponement being considered, but I have to bear with the outcome," said Shitsui Hakoishi, 103, another torchbearer scheduled to run in Tochigi Prefecture.

