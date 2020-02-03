Newsletter Signup Register / Login
United States midfielder Julie Ertz (8) and Costa Rica midfielder Raquel Chacon (20) collide as they go for a header while Costa Rica forward Maria Salas (17), midfielder Lindsey Horan (9) and midfielder Katherine Alvarado (16) look on during the first half of a CONCACAF women's Olympic qualifying soccer match Monday, Feb. 3, 2020, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)
2020 tokyo olympics

U.S. women beat Costa Rica 6-0 to win Olympic soccer qualifying group

0 Comments
HOUSTON

Christen Press and Samantha Mewis each scored a pair of goals and the United States beat Costa Rica 6-0 on Monday night to finish atop its group in the CONCACAF Women's Olympic Qualifying tournament.

The World Cup-winning U.S. team extended its unbeaten streak to 26 games. The Americans wrapped up the group stage with three shutouts and 18 goals.

Both teams had already earned a spot in the semifinals of the tournament later this week in Carson, California. Eight teams are playing in the tournament, which will determine the region's two berths to the Tokyo Olympics this summer.

The semifinal matchups will be determined on Tuesday when Canada plays Mexico on Tuesday in Edinburg, Texas. The winner of that match will avoid the top-ranked Americans.

Press extended her scoring streak to four straight games with a goal in the fourth minute. Lindsey Horan, who had a hat trick in the U.S. team's 8-0 victory over Panama on Friday, scored some six minutes later.

Press, who plays for the Chicago Red Stars of the National Women's Soccer League, added her second goal in the 36th minute.

Mewis scored on a free kick by Press in the 63rd minute and Jessica McDonald added a goal in the 77th before Mewis' second goal, which appeared to just barely hit the line after deflecting down off the crossbar.

The crowd at Houston's BBVA Compass Stadium was announced at 7,082. Already eliminated, Haiti beat Panama 6-0 in the other group game earlier in the day.

Costa Rica rested top players Shirley Cruz and Raquel Rodriguez in anticipation of the semifinals on Friday.

The U.S. has qualified for every Olympics since women's soccer was introduced in 1996, and has won the gold medal four times. The team has five consecutive titles in the qualifying tournament.

Six teams have already made the field for Tokyo: Japan, Brazil, Great Britain, the Netherlands, Sweden and New Zealand.

© Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

Top things to do in Mie Prefecture

A guide to traveling in central Japan

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Tweet of the Week #66: Amidst Coronavirus Fears, Twitter Shares How (Not) To Wear A Surgical Face Mask

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

What the Heck is Setsubun?

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Culture

Everything You Need to Know About the Studio Ghibli Netflix Release

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Lifestyle

5 Treats To Give Yourself This Valentine’s Day

Savvy Tokyo

Festivals

Sapporo Snow Festival

GaijinPot Travel

Theme Parks

Ninja Village Hizen Yumekaido

GaijinPot Travel

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 5

GaijinPot Blog