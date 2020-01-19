WWF voices concern over Tokyo Olympics' environment standards

The World Wildlife Fund on Monday expressed concern over the Tokyo Olympics organizing committee's commodity procurement standards, saying they are "inappropriate."

In a statement, the WWF said it is "deeply concerned" that the organizing committee produced "protocols that fell far below globally accepted sustainability standards" especially for timber, fishery products, paper and palm oil to be used for the 2020 Summer Games.

The environmental group said it has sent a letter to the International Olympic Committee requesting the body to instruct the Tokyo Games organizer to disclose the procurement results, including the origins and ratios of certified products, and carry out an external evaluation.

The group also called for a report by the end of the year based on the evaluation, as it claims that the organizing committee had "showed little regard" to advice given by experts to develop world-class sourcing protocols.

"As the host country of the Tokyo Olympics, Japan is responsible for sourcing and consuming products in a sustainable way," WWF-Japan CEO Ron Tsutsui said. "If the Tokyo Olympics fails to lead sustainable sourcing, how can it lead future Olympics or leave a legacy for Japanese society to transform to be more sustainable?"

The Olympics organizing committee on Monday rebuffed the criticisms, saying that the procurement codes it developed recognized various points of views with feasibility in mind and used standards created by international organizations such as the Forest Stewardship Council and the Marine Stewardship Council.

At the same time, the organizing committee said it will study the WWF's request for a report and external review.

