'This is our culture': Japan fans clean up World Cup stadium

Japanese fans left the stands spotless after their World Cup opener against the Netherlands in Texas on Sunday, saying it was "Japanese culture" to tidy up after themselves.
Spectators stayed behind after the 2-2 draw to make sure they left the stadium as they found it, meticulously picking up litter and stuffing it into blue plastic bags.
It is a habit first learned at primary school and Japan fan Eita Tanaka told AFP that "we have to think about everyone".
"Japanese people think that when we use a certain place, we were told that you have to make that place look tidier when you leave than it was when you arrived," said the 20-year-old, clasping a beer and a couple of cups, and wearing Japan's blue shirt. "For example, at school in our classrooms we tidy it up after ourselves without our teacher telling us."
Japan are appearing at their eighth straight World Cup and their fans' cleanliness has become their international calling card.
NFL quarterback Jameis Winston could even be seen joining in the clean-up after Sunday's game, wearing a blue Japan shirt with his name on the back.
Japan fan Futo Hagiwara said he was proud that the behavior of his countrymen had been recognized in a positive light.
"This is our culture, that means everywhere we go we need to clean it after ourselves, it's our spiritual way, our attitude," he said.
Sociologist and philosopher Masachi Ohsawa believes a mix of social responsibility and peer pressure is behind the fans' behavior.
"While Japanese people tend not to take much interest in justice on a large scale -- issues like global inequality, conflict or climate change -- they are extremely sensitive to moral considerations on a smaller scale," he said. "When it comes to people who they share the same space with or have direct personal contact with, they feel a strong desire not to cause them any trouble or make them feel uncomfortable."
School of life
Cleaning chores are a part of Japanese education from an early age, and children can be seen scrubbing floors and tables at schools every day.
Public waste bins are scarce in the country, and people are expected to take their rubbish home with them.
Getting rid of household waste can be a labyrinthine task that involves separating rubbish into different categories.
Scott North, emeritus professor of sociology at the University of Osaka, said he and his neighbors get together twice a year to pull out weeds and rake up cuttings. He said such groups are organzed into leaders and followers, and operate in a similar way to Japanese football supporters.
"Since everyone comes together, there's an expectation that they'll act as a group," said North, an American who has lived in Japan for about 40 years. "And when the leaders break out the bags and say here you go, nobody is going to say no."
Sociologist Ohsawa said such behavior could be explained by what Japanese people refer to as "reading the air".
"In Japan, even if one person starts picking up litter, those around them feel they simply cannot help but join in," he said. "That's because if they don't, the people they are with will think they are a bad person."
He said peer pressure was a powerful social force.
"In this case, the primary motivation isn't so much a desire to keep the stadium clean or to avoid causing trouble for the people who have to clean the stadium afterwards," he said. "It's more a desire not to be seen as a nuisance in one's own group."
Whatever the reasons, Japan's fans will keep tidying up for as long as they stay in the tournament.
Their next game is against Tunisia in Mexico on Saturday, and fan Hagiwara is happy to keep leading by example.
"We usually don't tell children they should do it," he said. "We just show our actions and behavior, and other people follow."© 2026 AFP
16 Comments
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Newgirlintown
Pass the sick bag!
tamanegi
"In Japan, even if one person starts picking up litter, those around them feel they simply cannot help but join in," he said. "That's because if they don't, the people they are with will think they are a bad person."
What absolute hogwash!
earsay
Performative for the world stage. I regularly go to J League and NPB games and have never seen this. Sure, people generally take their own rubbish away but roaming the stands and picking up trash in this way, just doesn't happen.
wallace
Nice to see, but it's far from their "culture".
Snefruscousin
I think the message is that Japan does have a much stronger collective sense of the other than western countries. Of course nothing is ever 100 % because the deviations is needed but a very nice gesture to teach the unruly idiots that cannot even pick up their own beer mugs and put them in the bin. Go Japan.
Spitfire
Ever been to a truck rest area in Japan.
Absolutely awash with PET bottles full of you know what and tons of obento packagings.
Not to mention the coastline and riverbanks teeeming with filth.
”This is our culture.”
Yeah, only when the world’s cameras are on you.
Go to any Summer firework display and the next day the River and will be strewn with rubbish.
Geeter Mckluskie
It IS their culture. That not everyone adheres to it doesn't mean it isn't. I recal back in the 1980s and 1990s when the cosplay crowd used to hang out at the bridge leading to Yoyogi Park from Harajuku Station, all those big haired X-Japan wannabes and all the goths all walking around and picking up the cigarette butts and whatever garbage was there every Saturday and Sunday at 5pm when they left. This is a common thing that is rare in Canada or the US.
I don't know where the above sentiment comes from...hatred, jealousy...some ugly place in someone's heart I suppose
Lifer
Please bring this culture back home with you.
NihonRyu
All the haters above for a beautiful self-less act our likely pro Communist China propaganda cheerleader types and anti-Japan crowd.. (Same crowd cheering the mysterious huge increase of arson at Japanese Shrines and temples..)
Blacklabel
The king of “backhanded compliments” much?
Lord Dartmouth
With the best will in the world, I can't shake the impression that this is blatant self-promotion and Japan-glazing.
IMadeAnAccountJustForThis
I think it's all down to the fact that Japan has four seasons.
(Not THE Four Seasons...)
syniksan
Didn't take long for this nauseating display of superiority to come on display again.
Japanese are not this clean at home. Fly tipping is all too common. Public toilets are full of trash.
Falco1
Something that started many years ago with genuine intents in my opinion is nowadays just a showoff to show to the world how “civilised” are the Japanese.
hypocrisy
William77
I wish these people could keep such so called culture in Osaka as well,this is pure publicity.
syniksan
The pro Japan robots are busily down voting anyone pointing out a few home truths that this is not typical Japanese behaviour, but a nationalist stunt.