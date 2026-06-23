 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Algeria Jordan WCup Soccer
Algeria's Amine Gouiri, front, celebrates after scoring his side's second goal against Jordan during the World Cup Group J soccer match in Santa Clara, Calif., near San Francisco, Monday, June 22, 2026. (AP Photo/Eakin Howard)
2026 fifa world cup

Algeria rallies past Jordan 2-1 for its first win at a World Cup since 2014

0 Comments
By JOSH DUBOW
SANTA CLARA, Calif

Algeria scored off two corner kicks in the second half to rally from an early deficit and defeat Jordan 2-1 on Monday night to bolster its chances of advancing to the knockout round of the World Cup.

Second-half substitute Nadhir Benbouali headed in a corner kick in the 69th minute and Amine Gouiri provided the game-winner in the 82nd to give Algeria its first win at the World Cup since 2014.

The Jordanians had taken the lead for the first time at a World Cup on a first-half goal by Nizar Al Rashdan but couldn’t withstand the continual pressure from Algeria in the second half.

This marked the first time Algeria had ever won a World Cup game after conceding the first goal. They had seven losses and two draws previously when that happened.

Algeria bounced back after a 3-0 to Argentina in its opening game and can finish second in Group J — and clinch a spot in the knockout round — with a win on Saturday against Austria.

Jordan is out of contention for the knockout rounds with a second straight loss. It opened with a 3-1 defeat to Austria but put up a strong effort in its first appearance on soccer's biggest stage.

Momentum clearly swung after Benbouali equalized when Riyad Mahrez’s corner kick found him in the middle of the box and he sent a header into the corner that Yazeed Abulaila couldn’t stop.

Algeria kept up the attack and took the lead when Gouiri got a touch on a ball in the box that deflected off Abulaila and into the net, setting off an Algerian celebration with their fans just behind the goal at Levi's Stadium.

© Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2026 GPlusMedia Inc.

GaijinPot Celebrates: Japan Summer

Join us for an unforgettable evening of networking, aloha-inspired live music by SHEN and free flowing drinks and buffet at TWO ROOMS NIHOMBASHI. July 2 (Thurs), 7pm to 9:30pm.

Get Your Ticket Now for a 25% Discount

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

tokyo

10 Japan Travel Books to Inspire Future Trips

Savvy Tokyo

Do You Need the EJU to Study at University in Japan? (2026)

GaijinPot Blog

Shukunegi Village

GaijinPot Travel

events

Tokyo Events for June 2026

Savvy Tokyo

2026 Top Jobs in Japan Week 25

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

The Ultimate Guide to Japan Summer Music Festivals for 2026

GaijinPot Blog

GaijinPot Celebrates Japan Summer: Hawaiian Shirts and Live Sets

GaijinPot Blog

5 Famous Foods You’ll Find in Yamanashi

GaijinPot Travel

Moving to Japan with Kids: Tips for a Smooth Transition

Savvy Tokyo

Everything You Need to Know About the JLPT (2026)

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

5 Ways To Survive The Rainy Season in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

5 Famous Foods You’ll Find in Gifu

GaijinPot Travel