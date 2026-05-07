 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Australian Socceroos fans have been accused of unruly behaviour at previous watch parties in Melbourne's Federation Square Image: AFP/File
2026 fifa world cup

Australian state overturns Melbourne ban on World Cup watch party

0 Comments
SYDNEY

Australian authorities on Thursday reversed a ban on public watch parties in Melbourne's Federation Square for the 2026 football World Cup after the decision sparked an outcry.

The Melbourne Arts Precinct, which manages the square, had said it would stop hosting the big-screen events because of the risk posed by unruly fans, who have used flares in the past.

Jacinta Allan, premier of the state of Victoria, intervened to reverse the ban, which had been condemned by the country's soccer chiefs.

"I disagree with the decision -- and I am overturning it," Allan said in a statement.

"There's always a risk of bad behavior from a few dickheads at every public gathering, but police and security will be on site and there'll be zero tolerance for it," she said. "The World Cup should bring us together, not keep us apart."

Football Australia had condemned the ban, saying it would rob fans of the chance to follow their team together.

The Socceroos begin their World Cup against Turkey in Vancouver on June 13, followed by games against co-hosts the United States in Seattle six days later and Paraguay in California on June 25.

Melbourne Arts Precinct director Katrina Sedgwick said she "welcomed" the state's decision to help provide a safe site for watching the World Cup in Federation Square.

"We look forward to seeing the Socceroos back on the world stage, and on the Big Screen next month," she said in a statement.

© 2026 AFP

©2026 GPlusMedia Inc.

Earn extra income as a clinical study participant!

Help us improve health care in Japan. Join our information session and receive a free health checkup with no commitment. Tourist and student visas welcome!

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

How to Teach English in Japan (2026 Guide: Jobs, Salary and Visa)

GaijinPot Blog

events

Tokyo Events for May 2026

Savvy Tokyo

Ghibli Park

GaijinPot Travel

Events

Tokyo Area Events for May 2026

GaijinPot Blog

Sorakuen Garden 

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

Mother’s Day in Tokyo: Special Experience and Gift Ideas

Savvy Tokyo

2026 Top Jobs in Japan Week 18

GaijinPot Blog

Events

Osaka Area Events for May 2026

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

Real Anime Locations in Tokyo You Can Actually Visit

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

6 Wisteria Gardens In and Around Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Sarutahiko Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

Matsumae Park

GaijinPot Travel