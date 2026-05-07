Australian state overturns Melbourne ban on World Cup watch party

Australian Socceroos fans have been accused of unruly behaviour at previous watch parties in Melbourne's Federation Square

Australian authorities on Thursday reversed a ban on public watch parties in Melbourne's Federation Square for the 2026 football World Cup after the decision sparked an outcry.

The Melbourne Arts Precinct, which manages the square, had said it would stop hosting the big-screen events because of the risk posed by unruly fans, who have used flares in the past.

Jacinta Allan, premier of the state of Victoria, intervened to reverse the ban, which had been condemned by the country's soccer chiefs.

"I disagree with the decision -- and I am overturning it," Allan said in a statement.

"There's always a risk of bad behavior from a few dickheads at every public gathering, but police and security will be on site and there'll be zero tolerance for it," she said. "The World Cup should bring us together, not keep us apart."

Football Australia had condemned the ban, saying it would rob fans of the chance to follow their team together.

The Socceroos begin their World Cup against Turkey in Vancouver on June 13, followed by games against co-hosts the United States in Seattle six days later and Paraguay in California on June 25.

Melbourne Arts Precinct director Katrina Sedgwick said she "welcomed" the state's decision to help provide a safe site for watching the World Cup in Federation Square.

"We look forward to seeing the Socceroos back on the world stage, and on the Big Screen next month," she said in a statement.

© 2026 AFP