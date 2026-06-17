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Jordan Austria WCup Soccer
Austria's Marko Arnautovic, front, and Nicolas Seiwald celebrate after Jordan's Yazan Alarab scored on his own goal during the World Cup Group J soccer match in Santa Clara, Calif., near San Francisco, Tuesday, June 16, 2026. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
2026 fifa world cup

Austria beats Jordan 3-1 for its first World Cup win in 36 years

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By JOSH DUBOW
SANTA CLARA, Calif

Austria won a World Cup game for the first time in 36 years with a 3-1 victory Tuesday over a Jordan team on debut at soccer’s premier global event.

An own goal from a corner kick that deflected off Jordanian defender Yazan Al Arab gave Austria a 2-1 lead in the 76th minute. Marko Arnautovic's penalty kick deep in stoppage team extended the margin.

The game between a Jordanian team on debut and an Austrian squad back on soccer's biggest stage after missing the last six tournaments featured plenty of excitement.

It peaked in a stretch in the second half that featured an equalizer by Jordan and two balls sent into the net off corner kicks by Austria — with only one of those counting.

Substitute Arnautovic had appeared to give Austria the lead when he converted from a corner kick after a misplay by Jordanian goalkeeper Yazeed Abulaila. But the decision went to VAR and the referee called a hand ball on Stefan Posch whose arm touched the ball in the lead up.

Austria got another corner kick shortly after the second-half hydration break and the took a 2-1 lead on Al Arab's own goal.

That proved to be the difference for Austria, which earned its first win at the World Cup since beating the United States in a group-stage match in 1990. Jordan fell short in its attempt to become the first country to win its World Cup debut game since Senegal did it in 2002 against defending-champion France.

Romano Schmid scored in the 20th minute for Austria when he capped off an impressive buildup that put the Jordanian defense on its heels. Xaver Schlager fed a pass to Schmid, who hit a perfectly struck right-foot shot from the edge of the area into the top corner of the net.

Ali Olwan tied it for Jordan in the 50th when made a long run into the box on a counterattack and beat Alexander Schlager with a right-foot shot that delighted the large contingent of Jordanian fans.

Jordan will return to Santa Clara for its second match next Monday against Algeria, which lost 3-0 to Argentina in the first Group J match. Austria will face Lionel Messi and Argentina in the Dallas area that same day.

© Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2026 GPlusMedia Inc.

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