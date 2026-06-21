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APTOPIX Japan Tunisia WCup Soccer
Japan's Ayase Ueda, center, scores their fourth goal with a header against Tunisia during the World Cup Group F soccer match in Guadalupe, near Monterrey, Mexico, on Saturday. Image: AP Photo/Matias Delacroix
2026 fifa world cup

Ueda scores twice in Japan’s 4-0 win against Tunisia in 1,000th men's World Cup match

6 Comments
By ETHAN WILCOX
MONTERREY, Mexico

Japan moved one step closer to reaching the knockout stages of the World Cup for the fourth consecutive time after pummeling Tunisia 4-0 in Group F.

Japan’s four goals were the most the Samurai Blue had ever scored in a World Cup game, as Japan comfortably dismantled a Tunisia side that became the first to ever fire its coach after the opening game.

Ayase Ueda scored twice, along with Daichi Kamada and Junya Ito to put Japan level with the Netherlands on four points. The Dutch are currently top the group due to having scored one more goal than Japan in its two matches.

The loss for Tunisia means it is eliminated from the tournament. Japan is guaranteed at least third in the group, which could be enough to advance to the knockout stages.

Tunisia appointed two-time Africa Cup of Nations winner Hervé Renard to try and rescue the Eagles of Carthage after its humiliating 5-1 loss to Sweden, but the North African nation could not contain Japan’s speedy attack nor create any clear chances of their own.

Kamada opened the scoring in the fourth minute, the fastest in Japan’s World Cup history. The Crystal Palace midfielder was perfectly positioned for Keito Nakamura’s cross and barely had to move to tap in his second goal of the tournament.

In the 31st minute, Ueda received the ball in the midfield and drove toward the Tunisia box. When Ueda opted not to pass to a few advancing runners, any chance of a goal seemed lost — but the 27-year-old fired an angled shot from outside the box which flew into the left corner of the goal to make it 2-0.

The Feyenoord striker had an impressive club season with Feyenoord, scoring 24 goals in the Eredivisie to earn the league’s top scorer award.

In the 69th minute, Ito slotted a third goal for Japan after a Ueda’s flick put Ito in a one-on-one with Tunisia’s goalkeeper Aymen Dahmen, which he finished calmly.

Ueda’s masterful looping header in the 83rd minute, his second of the night, capped off an impressive night for the Samurai Blue.

Japan, which has not lost to a European opponent in 90 minutes since 2019, will play Sweden in Dallas on Thursday. Tunisia will play the Netherlands in Kansas City on the same day.

© Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2026 GPlusMedia Inc.

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6 Comments
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Masterful performance by the samurai blue. Didn’t look in danger for even 20 seconds of that 90 minute display of skill , speed and marksmanship. Inspiring the next!

-4 ( +0 / -4 )

This world cup's dark horse contenders for a quarterfinal place. They played well and the score could have been 6-0. Only need a draw against a below par Sweden to advance.

-3 ( +0 / -3 )

That final goal was all the more extraordinary for its apparent simplicity. Japan has come a long way in 20 years.

0 ( +1 / -1 )

An absolute domination by Japan to prove their favoritism for the championship. They will have an easy path to the final now. Well done.

2 ( +4 / -2 )

An overrated team which was added in a very easy pool besides the Netherlands,when they will face real football teams with strength and traditions we will see.

2 ( +3 / -1 )

Great win for Japan.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

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