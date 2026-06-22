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Disaster struck for Belgium as Nathan Ngoy was sent off Image: AFP
2026 fifa world cup

Belgium held 0-0 by Iran as Ngoy sent off

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LOS ANGELES

Belgium were held to a scoreless draw by Iran in a frustrating encounter Sunday that saw the Red Devils reduced to 10 men and facing the possibility of group-stage elimination for a second straight World Cup.

A star-studded though aging lineup including Kevin De Bruyne and Romelu Lukaku was if anything fortunate to leave Los Angeles with a point, controlling possession yet ceding the game's best chances to a resolute Iran team.

Iran's Mehdi Taremi had the ball in the net from a well-worked first-half free kick that was overturned for offside by VAR, while Nathan Ngoy was sent off after the break for hauling down the striker after a badly mis-hit backpass.

The result means all three games so far in Group G have ended in draws. Stuck on two points, Belgium at least have the comfort of playing the tournament's lowest-ranked team, New Zealand, in their final group game.

Iran will also need at least a point against Egypt next Friday. Having been frustrated by visa issues as they travel from their base camp in Mexico to games in the U.S., Team Melli will hope to focus on the football as travel restrictions are reportedly eased for their crucial trip to Seattle.

For the second Iran game running, protesters from Los Angeles' large Persian exile community gathered at the stadium to chant against the country's hardline regime.

Inside the stadium, Iran's anthem again drew a chorus of boos and whistles -- a reception at odds with the response to the players themselves, who were loudly cheered.

Having switched to a back five, Iran sat deep in the first half, allowing Belgium to dominate possession and to play hundreds of passes around their penalty area without creating any clear-cut opportunities.

Target man Lukaku, back in the starting lineup after making an impact from the bench in Belgium's 1-1 draw with Egpyt, managed a solitary headed effort in the 36th minute, which sailed over the bar.

Iran had the first half's two best chances, entirely against the run of play. Hossein Kanani's low shot after a long throw was well saved by an outstretched Thibaut Courtois.

And Iran's star striker Taremi had the ball in the net midway through the half after a cleverly worked free kick, but it was ruled offside.

The former Inter Milan man span away from Belgium's wall, swiveled and buried the ball, before VAR overruled the effort, to the dismay of a vocally pro-Iran crowd.

After the break, Belgium continued to huff and puff while Taremi again nearly scored at the other end. Courtois did well to save after Kanani had flicked on a long throw to the Iran forward.

Belgium coach Rudi Garcia made a triple substitution around the hour mark and his side immediately came close, Maxim De Cuyper's point-blank effort from De Bruyne's cut-back well saved.

Substitute Hans Vanaken blasted a shot from a rebound well over the bar moments later, as the Red Devils finally began to knock on Iran's door in earnest.

But disaster struck for Belgium as Ngoy was sent off. The center-back had badly underhit a pass back to Courtois, and raised his arm into Taremi as the striker raced through on goal.

The game settled into a nervous, scrappy stalemate, though De Cuyper again came close with a low effort from just outside the box.

© 2026 AFP

©2026 GPlusMedia Inc.

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