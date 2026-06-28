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Portugal Colombia WCup Soccer
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo (7) reacts during the World Cup Group K soccer match between Colombia and Portugal in Miami Gardens, Fla., Saturday, June 27, 2026. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
2026 fifa world cup

Colombia wins Group K after 0-0 draw with Portugal; both teams advance to knockouts

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By ALANIS THAMES
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla

Colombia finished the World Cup 's opening round as the Group K winner after playing Portugal to a scoreless draw Saturday night.

Both teams had already secured spots in the knockout stage before the match, needing only to learn their opponents for the next round.

Colombia will play Ghana, which lost 2-1 to Croatia earlier Saturday. Portugal, which entered the expanded 48-team tournament as a favorite, will face Croatia as the Group K runner-up.

Both teams put forth lively efforts. Bruno Fernandez came close to putting Portugal ahead in the first half, but was denied by Camilo Vargas. Portugal's Diogo Costo had six saves, more than in the team's first two matches combined.

The match played at the home stadium of the NFL's Miami Dolphins took place in front of a sellout crowd of 64,478 that included former Colombia soccer star Carlos Valderrama, FIFA President Gianni Infantino — who sat in a suite with FBI director Kash Patel and U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio — NFL quarterback Jameis Winston, NBA player Jimmy Butler, actor Matt Damon and former NFL receiver Chad Johnson.

Multiple watch parties held across south Florida to accommodate those who couldn't secure tickets to the high-demand match, including one with thousands in attendance at the home arena of the NHL's Florida Panthers.

© Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2026 GPlusMedia Inc.

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Both teams rather satisfied just to get through. Portugal was not very good, with Ronaldo doing virtually nothing. No movement. Can't maintain possession. Is a detriment for Portugal as players want to cater to him, following the coach's orders.

You can see Ronaldo blaming his teammates every time he doesn't get the ball right as his feet. He doesn't or can't retrieve and make any quick moves with the ball.

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