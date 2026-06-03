 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
WCup Congo Soccer
FILE - Congo players pose for a team photo before a World Cup qualifying soccer match against Cameroon, Thursday, Nov. 13, 2025, in Rabat, Morocco. (AP Photo, File)
2026 fifa world cup

Congo's soccer team seeks alternatives after Spanish city cancels World Cup warmup game due to Ebola

0 Comments
MADRID

Congo was still hoping to play its World Cup warmup against Chile after the mayor of the Spanish city of La Linea de la Concepcion denied authorization for the match because of health concerns related to the Ebola crisis.

Congo's soccer federation said it was in discussions with the Spanish soccer federation and relevant international bodies to find solutions.

Government authorities in the southern city of La Linea de la Concepcion announced the decision to not authorize next Tuesday's friendly citing possible health risks linked to the Ebola crisis.

Congo was playing a warmup against Denmark in Liege, Belgium, on Wednesday.

An outbreak of a rare type of Ebola virus has plagued Congo and Uganda. The World Health Organization has declared it a public health emergency of international concern.

Congo had already canceled a three-day World Cup preparation training camp and a planned farewell to fans in the capital Kinshasa because of the outbreak the eastern part of the country.

All of the Congo players and the team’s French coach, Sébastien Desabre, are based outside of the central African country with most of them playing in France.

Soccer's governing body FIFA previously issued a statement saying it was aware of and monitoring the situation regarding an Ebola outbreak and was in close communication with Congo soccer officials to ensure the team was made aware of all medical and security guidance.

Congo will play in Group K at the World Cup. It faces Portugal for its opening game in Houston on June 17.

The Leopards then face Colombia in Guadalajara on June 23 before playing Uzbekistan in Atlanta for their final group game on June 27.

Congo's first World Cup qualification since 1974, when it was called Zaire, sparked scenes of jubilation across the nation, which has been battered by decades of conflict.

© Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2026 GPlusMedia Inc.

GaijinPot Celebrates: Japan Summer

Join us for an unforgettable evening of networking, aloha-inspired live music by SHEN and free flowing drinks and buffet at TWO ROOMS NIHOMBASHI. July 2 (Thurs), 7pm to 9:3pm.

Get your ticket now for a 20% Discount

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Global Leap International School: Preparing Little Ones for Big Futures

Savvy Tokyo

Events

Tokyo Area Events for June 2026

GaijinPot Blog

events

Tokyo Events for June 2026

Savvy Tokyo

Japanese Summer Drugstore Makeup Survival Guide: Beauty That Actually Lasts

Savvy Tokyo

Events

Osaka Area Events for June 2026

GaijinPot Blog

Japan CBN Ban: What Residents and Tourists Need to Know

GaijinPot Blog

What To Do During A Typhoon in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

10 Great Learning Apps for Raising Bilingual Kids in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Lake Koyama

GaijinPot Travel

2026 Top Jobs in Japan Week 22

GaijinPot Blog

Yoro Valley

GaijinPot Travel

tokyo

Tokyo Pride Parade

GaijinPot Travel